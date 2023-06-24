ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 16, Scotland vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 16th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Scotland face off against Oman in a Group B clash. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will play host to this exciting game on Sunday (June 25).

Scotland are currently well on track to securing a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Following a massive 111-run victory over UAE, the team climbed to second place in the Group B points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.140.

Batting first, Richie Berrington played a well-composed knock of 127 runs off 136 deliveries with the help of nine fours and three sixes as Scotland posted a competitive total of 282/8 in 50 overs.

In response, Safyaan Sharif picked up four crucial wickets as his side restricted UAE to just 171 runs in 35.3 overs and registered their second consecutive win of the tournament.

After two consecutive wins, Oman succumbed to their first defeat of the tournament as they got thrashed by Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the previous game. They are currently placed one place below their rivals with as many points and a net run rate of -1.049.

After being asked to bat, the batters surrendered while facing an in-form bowling lineup of Sri Lanka as they got all out for a mere 98 runs in 30.2 overs. Ayaan Khan top-scored with the bat and scored 41 runs off 60 balls.

In response, none of the bowlers got their name in the wickets column as Oman lost the game within 15 overs.

Scotland vs Oman Head-to-Head

Scotland holds an edge over Oman in head-to-head records, winning four of the six matches played between both teams. Meanwhile, one match between the two teams ended in a no-contest.

Scotland Won - 4

Oman Won - 1

No Result - 1

Scotland vs Oman Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 25, Sunday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Scotland vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo is expected to offer a well-balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially while the batters need to be a bit cautious while facing the new ball.

Scotland vs Oman Weather Forecast

The playing conditions in Bulawayo will be ideal for a game of cricket on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range between 7 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs Oman Probable XIs

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra.

Scotland vs Oman Match Prediction

Scotland registered a huge 111-run win over UAE to make it two consecutive victories in a row, while Oman suffered a humiliating ten-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka.

As a result, Scotland will start the game as the firm favorites to edge out Oman to secure a place in the super six of the competition.

Prediction: Scotland to win the match

Scotland vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

