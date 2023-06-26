ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 17, Zimbabwe vs USA Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe will be up against the USA in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this exciting Group B clash on Monday (June 26).

Zimbabwe have completely outplayed all of their opponents so far, including a shocking 35-run victory against West Indies in their previous game. They currently sit comfortably on top of the Group A points table with six points and a net run rate of +0.917.

On the back of useful fifties from Sikandar Raza (68) and Ryan Burl (50), the hosts posted a competitive total of 268 runs. In reply, the bowlers had a great day in the field as they restricted West Indies to just 233 runs and secured a memorable victory. Tendai Chatara bowled an economical spell and picked up three crucial wickets for the team.

United States, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament after losing three games on the trot. The team will be looking to end their campaign with a win as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.789.

Batting first, Shayan Jahangir fought alone for his team as he played a well-composed knock of 71 runs off 86 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes as USA could only manage a below-par royal of 211/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Jessy Singh picked up two wickets, but it wasn’t enough as the Netherlands successfully chased down the target with nearly six overs to spare.

Zimbabwe vs USA Head to Head

Both teams are yet to face each other in ODIs.

Zimbabwe vs USA Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is expected to offer a neutral track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. The seamers will be able to extract some lateral movement early on, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The average first innings score at the venue is 260-280.

Zimbabwe vs USA Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both teams on Monday as there are no chances of rain for the time being. The temperatures are expected to range between 6 to 23 degree celsius.

Zimbabwe vs USA Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Zimbabwe vs USA Match Prediction

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, have already secured a place in the Super six of the tournament, while the United States have been knocked out of the tournament after three consecutive losses.

Therefore, the home team will once again start the game as clear favorites and end the group stages with a fourth consecutive victory.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs USA Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

Poll : Who will win the match? Zimbabwe USA 0 votes