ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 20, Ireland vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and United Arab Emirates are set to lock horns in the final group-stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host this encounter on Tuesday (June 27).

Ireland have missed out on a spot at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they have suffered disappointing losses in all of their games so far. With three consecutive losses, the Irish are currently fourth in the Group B points table with a net run rate of -1.007.

Bowling first, Mark Adair bowled a tight spell and picked up four important wickets at an economy of 4.7. However, he lacked support from the other end as Ireland conceded a mammoth total of 325 runs in 50 overs. In response, all the batters failed to make an impact with the bat as the team got all out for just 192 runs in 31 overs.

UAE, on the other hand, have also been knocked out of the tournament following their disappointing run in the tournament. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table with a net run rate of -2.071.

Bowling first, Junaid Siddique bowled an economical spell and picked up three wickets as UAE restricted Scotland to a total of 282/8 in 50 overs on a good batting surface.

However, none of the batters managed to convert their starts into big knocks as the team got bundled for 171 runs in 35.3 overs and suffered their third consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Ireland vs UAE Head-to-Head

Ireland holds a superior head-to-head record against UAE as they have won seven of the eight games played between both teams in ODIs. UAE have managed to win only once.

Ireland Won - 7

UAE Won - 1

No Result - 0

Ireland vs UAE Match Details

Match: Ireland vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 27, Tuesday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club offers a neutral surface with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some lateral movement available for the quick bowlers with the new ball, while the spinners are expected to generate some turn and bounce in the middle overs.

Both teams might prefer chasing in this game with the average first-innings score at the venue being 275-290.

Ireland vs UAE Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in Bulawayo as of now. The temperatures are expected to hover around the 24 degrees Celsius mark with the humidity in the 30s.

Ireland vs UAE Probable XIs

Ireland

Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

Scotland

Muhammad Waseem (c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hammed, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland vs UAE Match Prediction

After losing three games on the Trott, both teams have failed to secure a place in the super six round of the tournament. However, the Irish team are expected to end the tournament with a win as they got a bit more experienced side as compared to the United Arab Emirates.

Prediction: Ireland to win this match

Ireland vs UAE Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

