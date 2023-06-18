ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 3, Sri Lanka vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and UAE are set to face off in a Group B match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday, June 19. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka, captained by Dasun Shanaka, have a strong squad at their disposal. The 1996 champions will be looking to get off to a flying start. They recently defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in a bilateral ODI series.

Sri Lanka also included Matheesha Pathirana in their squad. A lot will also depend on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who have been excellent for them in white-ball cricket.

The UAE, on the other hand, lost to the West Indies in a recent three-match series. They also faltered in the warm-up matches. The likes of Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind, and Zahoor Khan have to perform well if UAE are to win the match.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and the UAE have played two matches against each other and both times, the Islanders came up trumps. The last time they faced off was in 2008 when Sri Lanka defeated the UAE by 142 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka Won – 2

UAE Won – 0

No Result - 0

Sri Lanka vs UAE Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs UAE, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bulawayo is excellent for batting. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bulawayo. The sun will be out throughout the duration of the game.

Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (C), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Basil Hammed, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui, Sanchit Sharma

Sri Lanka vs UAE Match Predictions

Sri Lanka will go into the match as firm favourites. After beating the Afghans at home, they won both their warm-up matches. UAE may fall short of firepower against them.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, Fancode

