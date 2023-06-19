Zimbabwe and Netherlands are set to lock horns in a Group A match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 20. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Zimbabwe, led by Sean Williams, are currently placed on top of Group A with two points and a net run rate of +0.789. They will be high on confidence after beating Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by eight wickets.

After opting to field first, Zimbabwe bowlers struggled a wee bit as Nepal posted a challenging target of 291 for them to chase down. Richard Ngarava was their standout bowler. returning with figures of 4/34.

In response, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams scored 121 and 102, respectively, to see the hosts go past the finishing line with 35 balls to spare. The duo put on a partnership of 164 runs for the third wicket.

The Netherlands will be captained by Scott Edwards, but they do not have a few players due to other commitments. The Dutch team will depend heavily on Max O’Dowd, who has been a prolific run-scorer for them.

Head-to-Head

There is nothing to separate the two teams as they both have won three matches apiece. However, it is Zimbabwe, who have won in their last two meetings.

Zimbabwe Won – 3

Netherlands Won – 3

No Result – 0

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare turned out to be an absolute belter on Sunday. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius and the sun will be out.

Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Vivian Knigma, and Aryan Dutt.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Predictions

Zimbabwe will be brimming with confidence after their resounding win over Nepal. They should be able to beat the Netherlands, who are without some of their key players.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, Fancode

