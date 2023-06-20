ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 7, Ireland vs Scoland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland are all set to lock horns with Scotland in the seventh match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. This Group B clash will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday, June 21.

Ireland did not have a great start to the tournament as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Oman in their opening fixture. After being asked to bat, Harry Tector (52) and George Dockrell (91) hit brilliant fifties and helped the team recover from a top-order clash as the team posted a competitive total of 281/7 in 20 overs.

Defending 282, the Irish bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as all the batters of Oman chipped in with important contributions to help them get over the line with 11 balls to spare. Joshua Little and Mark Adair chipped in with a couple of wickets for Ireland.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their opening fixture. The experienced pair of Matthew Cross and George Munsey will be leading the batting department of the team, while a lot of onus will be on Mark Watt to deliver with the ball as he’s consistently playing in various leagues around the world.

Ireland vs Scotland Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other 20 times at the international level, out of which the Irish have won 15 games, while Scotland have emerged victorious four times. One game between the two teams ended in a no result.

Ireland Won - 15

Scotland Won - 4

No Result - 1

Ireland vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs Scotland Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is expected as the pitch at Queens Sports Club is considered a nightmare for the bowlers. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch, while the bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths. Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue.

Ireland vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Bulawayo will be ideal for a game of cricket as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will hover around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs Scotland Probable XIs

Ireland

Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Jack Jarvis

Ireland vs Scotland Match Prediction

Despite a loss against Oman, Ireland are expected to make a strong comeback and edge out Scotland in their upcoming game. Meanwhile, Scotland need to be on their toes to give a tough fight to the in-form Irish team.

Prediction: Ireland to win this match.

Ireland vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

