ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 1, Zimbabwe vs Oman Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Oman are all set to face off in the first match of the Super Sixes at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will play host to this exciting game on Thursday, June 29.

The hosts, Zimbabwe, look all set to secure a place in the ICC Cricket World 2023, as they have won all of their games so far in the group stages. Following a massive 304-run win over the United States, Zimbabwe finished the group stages at the top of the Group A points table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.241.

On the back of Sean Williams' brilliant knock of 174 runs off just 101 balls at a strike rate of 172.28, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth total of 408/6 in 50 overs. In response, Richard Ngarava and Sikander Raza picked up two wickets apiece as the United States got all out for just 104 runs and lost the game by a huge margin.

After a strong start to the tournament, Oman failed to get going as they lost two consecutive games, including a 76-run loss against Scotland in the previous game. The side will be looking to get back to winning ways as they finished the group stages third in the Group B points table with four points and a net run rate of -1.221.

Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Oman conceded a massive total of 320 runs in 20 overs. In response, Naseem Khushi played a well-composed knock of 69 runs off 53 deliveries with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

However, it wasn’t enough, as the team fell short of the target by 76 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Head-to-Head

Both teams are yet to face each other in ODIs.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 29, Thursday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is expected to produce a balanced track for the game that tends to slow down as the game progresses. The batters need to be a bit cautious in the beginning, while the spinners will play a major factor in deciding the outcome of the game.

Both teams will be looking to win the toss and put runs on the board with the average first-innings score at the venue being 250-270.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both teams on Thursday, but there are no chances of rain for the time being. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 26 degrees Celsius mark.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Prediction

The home team will start the game as clear favorites after their dominant run in the group stages. However, Oman need to be on their toes if they wish to beat an in-form Zimbabwe team in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match

Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Poll : Who will win the match? Zimbabwe Oman 0 votes