ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Match 13, Zimbabwe vs West Indies Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 13th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will see Zimbabwe squaring off against West Indies in a Group A clash. This match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday (June 24).

The hosts Zimbabwe have started their campaign on a positive note as they have won both of their games so far. The team is just one win away from securing a place in the super six as they are currently second in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.126.

Bowling first, Sikander Raza bowled an economical spell and picked up four wickets but the home team conceded a mammoth total of 315/6 after the completion of 50 overs.

However, the experienced duo of Seam Williams (91 off 58 balls) and Sikander Raza (102*off 54 balls) led the fightback for Zimbabwe as the team successfully chased down the target with 10 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, West Indies have lived up to the expectations of their fans as they have registered dominating victories in both games so far. Following a 101-run win over Nepal, they currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.400.

On the back of brilliant centuries from Shai Hope (132) and Nicholas Pooran (115), West Indies posted a massive total of 339/7 in 50 overs. Chasing 340, Nepal kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got bundled for just 238 runs in 49.4 overs.

Jason Holder picked up three wickets while Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein picked two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Head to Head

The Men in Maroon hold an edge over Zimbabwe in the head-to-head records, winning 36 of the 48 matches played between both teams. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have managed to win on just 10 occasions.

Zimbabwe Won - 10

West Indies Won - 36

No Result - 1

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, Saturday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a batting paradise where the run-scoring is comparatively easy. The batters will enjoy playing shots at this venue, while there will be some turn and bounce available for the spinners as the game progresses. Both teams will be eyeing to breach the 300-run mark while batting first.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in Harare for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark and the sun will be out.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both teams will be eyeing a super six spot after winning both of their games so far. However, West Indies will start the game as slight favorites due to their superior head-to-head record against the hosts.

Prediction: West Indies to win Match 13 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

