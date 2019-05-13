ICC World Cup stadium stats: County Ground, Taunton

Sourav Ganguly holds the record for the highest individual score at this ground.

The County Ground, Taunton will host three matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. These matches are - Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Australia vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs New Zealand.

This ground has hosted only three ODI matches so far. All three matches were World Cup matches - one league match in 1983 and two league matches in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played at the County Ground, Taunton.

Batting performances

373/6 by India against Sri Lanka in 1999 is the highest team total at this ground.

216 all out by Sri Lanka against India in 1999 is the lowest team total at this ground.

183 runs scored by Saurav Ganguly of India is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

183 by Saurav Ganguly against Sri Lanka in 1999 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

3 centuries have been scored at this ground. Out of the three centuries two have been scored by Indian players - Saurav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145).

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Robin Singh (Ind) and Vic Marks (Eng) each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/31 by Robin Singh against Sri Lanka in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

1 dismissal by Guy de Alwis (SL), Andy Flower (Zim) and Ian Gould (Eng) each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches by Allan Lamb of England each is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

2 catches by Allan Lamb against Sri Lanka in 1983 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.