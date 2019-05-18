ICC World Cup stadium stats: Headingley

MS Dhoni holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at Headingley.

Headingley, Leeds will be hosting four league matches in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. These matches are - England vs South Africa, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Afghanistan vs West Indies and India vs Sri Lanka.

Till date, Headingley has hosted 43 ODIs, out of which 12 were World Cup matches (out of the 12 matches, only 11 could be played as one match ended in a No Result). It hosted two league matches and one semi-final in 1975, three league matches in 1979, three league matches in 1983 and one league match and two Super Six matches in 1999.

India has played a total of 9 ODIs at Headingley, winning 3 and losing 6.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Headingley.

Batting performances

339/6 by England against South Africa in 2017 is the highest team total at this ground.

93 all out by England against Australia in 1975 is the lowest team total at this ground.

408 runs scored by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

152 by Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka against England in 2006 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

16 centuries have been scored at this ground.

2 centuries scored by Joe Root (Eng), Marcus Trescothick (Eng) and Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground. No Indian player has scored a century at this ground till date.

3 half-centuries scored by Eoin Morgan of England is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

12 wickets taken by Chris Old of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

7/36 by Waqar Younis of Pakistan against England in 2001 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

6 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

13 dismissals by Rod Marsh of Australia is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by MS Dhoni of India against England in 2007 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches by Asif Iqbal (Pak), Ian Botham (Eng), Liam Plunkett (Eng), Ben Stokes (Eng), Andrew Strauss (Eng) and David Gower (Eng) each is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

3 catches by Tony Greig of England against West Indies in 1973 and by Bishan Singh Bedi of India against England in 1974 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.

