ICC World Cup stadium stats: The Oval

The Oval

The Oval in London will kick off the ICC World Cup 2019, holding the first match between South Africa and hosts England on 30th May 2019. Apart from the opening match, another four matches are scheduled to be played at this ground - Bangladesh vs South Africa, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Australia vs India and Australia vs Sri Lanka.

The Oval has hosted a total of 69 ODIs. 10 of those ODIs have been World Cup matches, out of which only nine could actually be played as one match had to be abandoned.

The Oval hosted two World Cup league matches in 1975, one league match and one semi-final in 1979, two league matches and one semi-final in 1983 and one league match and two Super Six matches in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in the Oval.

Batting performances

398/5 by New Zealand against England in 2015 is the highest team total at this ground.

103 all out by England against South Africa is the lowest team total at this ground.

573 runs scored by Eoin Morgan of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

176* by Evin Lewis of West Indies against England in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

36 centuries have been scored at this ground.

3 centuries scored by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground.

5 half-centuries scored by Eoin Morgan is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

30 wickets taken by James Anderson of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

6/42 by Umar Gul of Pakistan against England in 2010 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

8 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

15 dismissals by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by Jos Buttler against South Africa in 2013 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

6 catches by Joe Root of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

4 catches by Guy Whittall of Zimbabwe against England in 2000 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.