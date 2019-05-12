×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup stadium stats: The Oval

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
61   //    12 May 2019, 17:25 IST

The Oval
The Oval

The Oval in London will kick off the ICC World Cup 2019, holding the first match between South Africa and hosts England on 30th May 2019. Apart from the opening match, another four matches are scheduled to be played at this ground - Bangladesh vs South Africa, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Australia vs India and Australia vs Sri Lanka.

The Oval has hosted a total of 69 ODIs. 10 of those ODIs have been World Cup matches, out of which only nine could actually be played as one match had to be abandoned.

The Oval hosted two World Cup league matches in 1975, one league match and one semi-final in 1979, two league matches and one semi-final in 1983 and one league match and two Super Six matches in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in the Oval.

Batting performances

398/5 by New Zealand against England in 2015 is the highest team total at this ground.

103 all out by England against South Africa is the lowest team total at this ground.

573 runs scored by Eoin Morgan of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

176* by Evin Lewis of West Indies against England in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

36 centuries have been scored at this ground.

Advertisement

3 centuries scored by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground.

5 half-centuries scored by Eoin Morgan is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

30 wickets taken by James Anderson of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

6/42 by Umar Gul of Pakistan against England in 2010 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

8 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

15 dismissals by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by Jos Buttler against South Africa in 2013 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

6 catches by Joe Root of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

4 catches by Guy Whittall of Zimbabwe against England in 2000 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket James Anderson Eoin Morgan The Oval Stadium
Advertisement
Cricket history: The iconic moment that kicked off South Africa's World Cup woes
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Wet blanket on a potential humdinger of the 1992 World Cup Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
5 Bowling greats who could retire post the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the overconfidence of cricketers backfired
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
5 underrated coaches who turned out to be effective
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs South Africa matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us