ICC World Cup stadium stats: Trent Bridge

Kuldeep Yadav of India has the best bowling figures in all ODIs played at Trent Bridge

Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host five matches during World Cup 2019. Pakistan vs West Indies, England vs Pakistan, Australia vs West Indies, India vs New Zealand and Australia vs Bangladesh will be played here.

The World Cup action at Trent Bridge begins on 31st May 2019.

Till date, the stadium has witnessed 44 ODIs being played, out of which 11 have been World Cup matches. Two league matches in 1975, three league matches in 1979, three league matches in 1983 and one league match and two Super Six matches in the 1999 World Cup were played in Trent Bridge.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Trent Bridge.

Batting performances

481/6 by England against Australia in 2018 is the highest team total at this ground.

83 all out by South Africa against England in 2008 is the lowest team total at this ground.

462 runs scored by Eoin Morgan of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

171 by Alex Hales of England against Pakistan in 2016 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

20 centuries have been scored at this ground.

2 centuries scored by Allan Lamb (Eng) and Alex Hales (Eng) each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground.

3 half-centuries scored by Eoin Morgan (Eng), Jos Buttler (Eng) and Ian Bell (Eng) each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

16 wickets taken by James Anderson of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

6/25 by Kuldeep Yadav of India against England in 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

6 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

10 dismissals by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by Matt Prior of England against South Africa in 2008 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Chris Woakes (Eng), Adil Rashid (Eng) and Eoin Morgan (Eng) each is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

3 catches by Rikki Clarke of England against Zimbabwe in 2003 and by Chris Woakes against Sri Lanka in 2016 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.