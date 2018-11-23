×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

ICC World T20 2018: Four reasons why India lost to England in the semis

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
335   //    23 Nov 2018, 12:38 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur's girls had a good 2018 World T20
Harmanpreet Kaur's girls had a good 2018 World T20

England beat India by eight wickets to win the second semi-finals of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 and with that win, they booked a final date with their nemesis Australia.

India, on the other hand, had a great tournament as they topped the group that had New Zealand and Australia and qualified for the semis without losing a single match, something that wasn't expected from them at the start of the tournament.

In the semis against England, India surrendered to Heather Knight and co. as they were beaten with 17 balls to spare. With the wicket assisting the spinners, England outplayed India in all three departments.

Credit has to be given to almost all the England players as it was a complete team effort. First, the fielders backed up the good work done by the bowlers and in the chase, Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones took England home with some sensible batting.

However, there are a few areas in which India lacked. Let us take a look at four things that India did wrong in the semis.

#4 India's batting collapse

Smriti Mandhana gave India a good start with the bat
Smriti Mandhana gave India a good start with the bat

After choosing to bat first, India were off to a brisk start as opener Smriti Mandhana took on the England bowlers right from the word go as she hit five fours and one six before she was dismissed for a 23-ball 34 off the last ball of the field-restriction overs when she tried to hit Sophie Ecclestone but ended up checking her shot and offered the bowler an easy catch. 

Her fellow opener Taniya Bhatia fell soon after and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle. The duo put on 36 runs for the third wicket in just 31 balls and gave India a good platform to go for the kill on a wicket that was very difficult to bat on. That's when it all began as Jemimah was run out for 26 and a few balls later, Kirstie Gordon delivered the knockout blow as Veda Krishnamurthy and the big fish, Kaur in a space of five balls. From 89/3, India were reduced to 94/5 and soon, it became 112 all-out. 

Some of the wickets, including the one of experienced Kaur, was just baffling. On a wicket where 130 seemed to be a par total, India tried to look beyond it and threw away their wickets which ended in a collapse. Had they been sensible and just rotated the strike with an odd boundary every now and then, things could have been different.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian Women's Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Poonam Yadav
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
3 Reasons why India will lift the ICC Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
WWT20 2018, Semi-Final 2: India have scores to settle...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20 2018, India vs England Semi-Final:...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: India's chance at redemption
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20: England beat India to reach the final 
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Australia and England qualify...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: Buoyant India need to improve...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: India hammer Australia to top Group B
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: A different flavour of...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: 5 key players for India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
AUW 142/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 71/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 71 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
Semi Final 2 | Today
IND-W 112/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 116/2 (17.1 ov)
England Women win by 8 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
England Women
AUW VS ENG-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us