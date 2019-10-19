ICC World T20: Aaron Finch urges the Australian fans to support their side just like 2015

Aaron Finch is the captain of the Australian limited overs team

As the countdown to the 2020 ICC World T20 begins, Australia captain, Aaron Finch has asked the Australian fans to turn up in huge numbers and support their team just like the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Finch mentioned that the T20 World Cup has eluded the men's team since the tournament's inception but that drought could be ended next year.

Talking to cricket.com.au, the 33-year-old opener said,

It’s the one global trophy that has eluded the men’s team so far and we won’t get a better opportunity than on home soil next year. Anyone can beat anyone on their day in T20 cricket so it’s going to be exciting tournament that will have a number of teams believing they can win.

Referring to the team's success at home during the 2015 ICC World Cup, Finch added,

We saw in 2015 how great the crowds were and we’re looking forward to seeing the whole country getting behind not just Australia but all the competing teams to create that atmosphere that only a World Cup can bring.

Australia's record at the ICC World T20

Australia Portrait Session - ICC WT20 2016

Though Australia have an envious record in the 50-over World Cup, the Aussies do not have a great record in the shortest format in ICC tournaments. They have featured in all six editions but have failed to win it, with their best performance being a runners-up finish in the 2010 ICC World T20.

Australia have played 29 matches in the T20 World Cup, registering 16 wins and 13 losses. They had even reached the semifinals of the 2007 and 2012 edition. However, they lost on both occasions.

