ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as of 16th November 2019

India won the Test match by an innings and 130 runs

India continued their winning run in the ICC World Test Championship as they bulldozed the depleted Bangladesh side in the first Test match at Indore. Mayank Agarwal maintained his phenomenal record at home by slamming yet another double hundred as he won the hearts of the fans with his knock of 243 runs.

Bangladesh's stand-in Test captain, Mominul Haque, had won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his teammates could not tackle the Indian bowlers. The Indian pace bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took 8 wickets between themselves to bowl Bangladesh out for 150 runs in the first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim was the top-scorer for the visitors as he played a knock of 43 runs after coming out to bat at number 5.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early, but the pair of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a partnership of 91 runs for the 2nd wicket to stabilize the innings. India then lost two wickets in quick succession as Abu Jayed got the better of Pujara and Virat Kohli in the space of two overs. It looked like Bangladesh would bounce back into the contest, but Mayank and co. had other plans.

Middle-order batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja struck half-centuries while Agarwal completed his double ton as India's total neared 450. Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha provided a boost to the run rate in the final overs as India declared their innings on 493/6.

Trailing by 343 runs, Bangladesh got off to a disappointing start once again as the Indian bowlers sent the top-order batsmen to the pavilion in no time. Rahim played like a lone warrior once again and couldn't find any support from the other end.

Ultimately, his 64-run knock went in vain as Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the deal for India.

That's that from Indore as #TeamIndia extend their winnings streak in Test cricket.



They beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the 1st @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwsZZTtSEj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

Updated Points Table of ICC World Test Championship

India have cemented their position at the top with 300 points in 6 matches. Kohli's men are yet to lose a match in the ICC World Test Championship and they will start as the favourites to crush Bangladesh once again in the day-night Test which will start from 22nd November in Kolkata.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will try to get their first points on the board in the approaching Test match.