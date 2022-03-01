ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on March 1

South Africa registered their third win in the ICC World Test Championship, defeating New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The Proteas are now in fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table, having registered three wins and two losses from five matches. They have 36 points and a win percentage of 60 to their name.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, are in sixth position with two wins, three losses and one draw from six Tests. New Zealand’s win percentage has fallen to 38.88.

#NZvSA South Africa have won the second Test against New Zealand by 198 runs and claim 12 crucial #WTC23 points

Chasing a mammoth target of 426 on Tuesday, the Kiwis folded up for only 227. Devon Conway top-scored with 92, while Tom Blundell contributed a defiant 44. However, the rest of the batting could not stand up to the pressure as the hosts’ resistance ended in 93.5 overs.

South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen claimed three wickets each, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also picked up as many scalps. Rabada was declared Player of the Match for taking eight wickets in the Test.

Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne scored memorable hundreds for South Africa in the match, while Colin de Grandhomme contributed a fluent century for New Zealand in their first innings.

Following Tuesday’s win, South Africa drew the two-match series 1-1. New Zealand had thumped the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test. Matt Henry, who claimed a total of 14 wickets in the two Tests, was adjudged Player of the Series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

The updated World Test Championship Points Table.

Sri Lanka are currently atop the ICC World Test Championship points table. They have 24 points from two matches and a win percentage of 100. Australia are second with four wins and one draw. The Aussies have registered a total of 52 points and have a win percentage of 86.66.

Pakistan complete the top three in the standings. Babar Azam's side have won three and lost one of their four games. They have 36 points to their name, with a win percentage of 75.

Watch #NZvSA live or on-demand on ICC.tv (in select regions)

India are fifth with four wins, three losses and two drawn encounters. They have 53 points and a win percentage of 49.07.

Edited by Samya Majumdar