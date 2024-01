ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament, organized by the Emirates Cricket Board. This will be the third edition of the tournament.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will start on Sunday, January 21, and a total of three matches will be played on the first day. A total of 62 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host all the matches in the tournament.

A total of 16 teams will participate in this edition of the tournament and they have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. Here is how the teams are divided:

Group 1: Seven Districts Juniors, Fly Emirates, The Vision Shipping, Karwan Cricket Club, Dubai Gymkhana, Seven Districts, Alif Pharma, and Dubai Wanderers.

Group 2: Spades Real Estate, Suncorp, Mid-East Metals, AZ Sports, Gems Education CC, DCC Starlets, Dubai Dare Devils, and Golden Sapero Technical Service.

The Vision Shipping won the last edition of the tournament after defeating the Future Mattress in the final. The Future Mattress were bundled out for 133 runs while batting first. The Vision Shipping chased down the target of 134 runs in 16.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

The Vision Shipping were the finalists of the 2022 edition as well and lost the match against the Pacific Group by 35 runs. They failed to chase the target of 132 runs.

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, January 21

Match 1: Seven Districts Juniors vs Fly Emirates - 02:45 PM

Match 2: Dubai Wanderers vs Dubai Gymkhana - 06:45 PM

Match 3: Spades Real Estate vs Suncorp - 10:45 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 4: Seven Districts Juniors vs The Vision Shipping - 06:45 PM

Match 5: Dubai Dare Devils vs Mid-East Metals - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 6: Karwan Cricket Club vs Fly Emirates - 06:45 PM

Match 7: Seven Districts vs Alif Pharma - 10:45 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 8: The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts - 06:45 PM

Match 9: Dubai Dare Devils vs Suncorp - 10:45 PM

Friday, January 26

Match 10: Seven Districts Juniors vs Karwan Cricket Club - 06:45 PM

Match 11: Gems Education CC vs Golden Sapero Technical Service - 10:45 PM

Saturday, January 27

Match 12: Fly Emirates vs Dubai Wanderers - 06:45 PM

Match 13: Dubai Dare Devils vs DCC Starlets - 10:45 PM

Sunday, January 28

Match 14: Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Suncorp - 02:45 PM

Match 15: Seven Districts vs Dubai Gymkhana - 06:45 PM

Match 16: Dubai Dare Devils vs AZ Sports - 10:45 PM

Monday, January 29

Match 17: Seven Districts vs Karwan Cricket Club - 06:45 PM

Match 18: Mid-East Metals vs DCC Starlets - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 19: Seven Districts vs Fly Emirates - 06:45 PM

Match 20: Suncorp vs AZ Sports - 10:45 PM

Thursday, February 1

Match 21: Karwan Cricket Club vs Alif Pharma - 06:45 PM

Match 22: Seven Districts Juniors vs Dubai Gymkhana - 10:45 PM

Friday, February 2

Match 23: Mid-East Metals vs Spades Real Estate - 06:45 PM

Match 24: Gems Education CC vs Dubai Dare Devils - 10:45 PM

Saturday, February 3

Match 25: Seven Districts vs Dubai Wanderers - 06:45 PM

Match 26: DCC Starlets vs AZ Sports - 10:45 PM

Sunday, February 4

Match 27: Mid-East Metals vs Suncorp - 06:45 PM

Match 28: Dubai Dare Devils vs Golden Sapero Technical Service - 10:45 PM

Monday, February 5

Match 29: Spades Real Estate vs AZ Sports - 06:45 PM

Match 30: The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Gymkhana - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Match 31: Gems Education CC vs Suncorp - 06:45 PM

Match 32: Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Wanderers - 10:45 PM

Thursday, February 8

Match 33: Fly Emirates vs Alif Pharma - 06:45 PM

Match 34: The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Wanderers - 10:45 PM

Friday, February 9

Match 35: Mid-East Metals vs Golden Sapero Technical Service - 06:45 PM

Match 36: Gems Education CC vs Spades Real Estate - 10:45 PM

Saturday, February 10

Match 37: DCC Starlets vs Suncorp - 06:45 PM

Match 38: Dubai Wanderers vs Alif Pharma - 10:45 PM

Sunday, February 11

Match 39: Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Gymkhana - 06:45 PM

Match 40: DCC Starlets vs Golden Sapero Technical Service - 10:45 PM

Monday, February 12

Match 41: The Vision Shipping vs Fly Emirates - 06:45 PM

Match 42: Mid-East Metals vs AZ Sports - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, February 13

Match 43: Seven Districts Juniors vs Seven Districts - 06:45 PM

Match 44: Gems Education CC vs DCC Starlets - 10:45 PM

Thursday, February 15

Match 45: Gems Education CC vs AZ Sports - 06:45 PM

Match 46: Fly Emirates vs Dubai Gymkhana - 10:45 PM

Friday, February 16

Match 47: Spades Real Estate vs DCC Starlets - 06:45 PM

Match 48: Seven Districts Juniors vs Alif Pharma - 10:45 PM

Sunday, February 18

Match 49: Dubai Dare Devils vs Spades Real Estate - 06:45 PM

Match 50: Golden Sapero Technical Service vs AZ Sports - 10:45 PM

Monday, February 19

Match 51: The Vision Shipping vs Karwan Cricket Club - 06:45 PM

Match 52: Gems Education CC vs Mid-East Metals - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, February 20

Match 53: The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma - 06:45 PM

Match 54: Seven Districts Juniors vs Dubai Wanderers - 10:45 PM

Thursday, February 22

Match 55: Spades Real Estate vs Golden Sapero Technical Service - 06:45 PM

Match 56: Alif Pharma vs Dubai Gymkhana - 10:45 PM

Friday, February 23

Plate Semi Final 1: TBC vs TBC - 06:45 PM

Plate Semi Final 2: TBC vs TBC - 10:45 PM

Saturday, February 24

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 04:45 PM

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 08:45 PM

Sunday, February 25

Plate Final: TBC vs TBC - 04:45 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 08:45 PM

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024: Full Squads

Seven Districts Juniors

Aryan Saxena, Atta Rahmani, Noor Ayobi, Zain Ullah Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Saad Ali Refai, Samiullah Sami, Ahmed Tariq (wk), Anas Malik, Harsh Desai, and Zainullah Rehmani.

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Senthil Prabhu, Ameen Miflal, Fahad Mehmood, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Krishnachandran Karate, Melan Philip, Mohsan Khan, Nigel Fernandes (c), Umar Shah, Usman Mushtaq, Varun Thaker, Wajahat Rasool, Yasitha Abeykoon, Ansar Hashiz (wk), Damith Jayasuriya (wk), Navin Nagarajan (wk), Abhilash Muraleedharan, Mohammed Ubaidullah, Muhammed Afkhar, Shaheen Ali, and Shamim Ali.

The Vision Shipping

Ali Abid, Malik Qamar, Mohammad Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, Saqib Mahmood, Touqeer Riyasat, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Wajid Khan, Umer Arshad (wk), Zeeshan Abid, Awais Khan, Awais Sarfraz, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, and Shahbaz Ali.

Karwan Cricket Club

Ali Khan, Luqman Faisal, Moazzam Hayat, Mohammed Aqeel, Shahzaib Ahmed, Waqas Ali, Yusuf Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Nadir Hussain, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (wk), Ali Iqbal, Babar Iqbal (c), Hazrat Luqman, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Aftab, Said Nazeer Afridi, Saif Ali Ghauri, and Zahid Ali.

Dubai Gymkhana

Aashir Hasnain, Ahsan Shahzad, Ashwanth Valthapa, Bilal Saleem, Farhan Kazmi, Haroon Qadoos, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Shahdaad, Saad Naeem, Sami Ullah Fazal Amin, Waqas Ahmed Khan (c), Janaka Chaturanga, Keshav Sharma, Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Zuhaib, Saleem Abdul Qudous, Samad Khan, Shajat Talat, Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Irshad (wk), Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Adil Shahzad Hakim, Bilal Azmat, Furqan Shafique, Mohammad Sihan Kachchimohamed, Muhammad Adeel Yameen, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Muhammad Asaf, Munad Akbari, and Yasin.

Seven Districts

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Nabeel Aziz, Wasi Shah (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Almas Hafiz, Atta Ur Rahim, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Shahzad Ali Shazoo, Tharindu Perera, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif (wk), Haider Ali, Nabeel Arshad, Wahab Hassan, and Zeeshan Naseer.

Alif Pharma

Asaad Ali Raja, Hammad Ahmed Khan (c), Junaid Shamsudheen, Osama Baloch, Saad Maqsood, Saqib Raza, Uzair Maan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Muhammad Punhal, Said Umar Shah, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Suhail Ahmed, Zohair Iqbal, Abdul Khaliq (wk), Ahsan Sultan (wk), Abubakar Khan, Abubakar Siddique, Farhan Akhtar, Irfan Sajid, Mujahid Amin, Sikandar Khan, Syed Rahman, Syed Zohaib Rahman, and Wasim Akram.

Dubai Wanderers

Aaron Wright, Clinton Berkenshaw, Dave Adams, Ethan D'souza, Jack Luffman, James Gearing, Salik Shah, Aaron Lilley, Bradley Staddon, Brannon Varley, Danny Pawson, Sid Jhurani, Ben Willgoss (wk), Scott Doody (wk), Will Parkinson (wk), Aaron Cornish, Abdullah Kayani, Avinash Karia, Ben Quirk, Kamran Shaheen, and Navalish Naidoo.

Spades Real Estate

Abdullah Azhar, Ahaan Fernandes, Faizan Sheikh, Nael Tanvir, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Subhan Sheikh, Abdullah Ghazi, Ibthisam Sait, Irfan Hussain, Jasim Jawad, Maroof Bhabe, Mohammed Yasin, Mohsin Khan, Shaharyar Sheikh, Usman Munir, Yash Sabnani (wk), Ahad Shakeel, Ehtesham Siddiq, Mohammad Akasha, Muhammad Irfan, and Rahul Bhatia.

Suncorp

Anish Wadhwa, Chirag Mehtani, Madhu Sharma, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Naeem Uddin, Rais Chaudhary, Sairaj Raghvan, Vikram Nayak, Anshu Maheshwari, Arjun Gadoya, Gurkirat Singh Kochar, Jishnu Kutty, Noorul Aslam, Rahul Sarin, Syed Wasim, Varun Kumar, Vineet Kumar, Haris Mohiuddin (wk), Pratik Shettigar (wk), Dikshant Khullar, Haris sheikh, Hemang Kapasi, Mitul Kapadia, and Mohsin Sheikh.

Mid-East Metals

Awais Noor, Basit Ali, Faizan Awan, Mannal Siddiqui, Muhammad Imran, Nauman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Shakeel Butt, Zar Muhmmad, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Muhammad Asif, Rashid Habib, Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Farhan Babar (wk), Haroon Altaf, Omer Hayat (wk), Faizan Ali, Mustafa Ayub, and Qaiser Maharvi.

AZ Sports

Anjum Khan, Hrithik Bhatia, Sandeep Singh, Vibhor Yadav, Abdur Rahim, Muhammad Aizaz, Sagheer Afridi, Sanket Tudavekar, Hafiz Alam (wk), Shahrukh Amin (wk), Aryaman Sharma, Faisal Altaf, Mehraban Shah Afridi, Nav Pabreja, and Sushain Thapar.

Gems Education CC

Ahmad Zaman, Binny Ragunath, Sajid Iqbal, Sayyed Hamza, Shahan Akram, Taimoor Ali, Ali Teepu Sultan, Asim Arshad, Karan Saini, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Mohsin, Qaiser Nawaz, Samal Udawaththa, Balraj Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammd Salman, Naik Muhammad, Revlino Fernandes (wk), Salman Shahid, Ali Afridi, Bilal Akbar, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Jamshaid, Shahid Bhutta, Shahid Nawaz, Waqar Younas, and Zafar Raja.

DCC Starlets

Ayaan Misbah, Jaiditya Malik, Raizal Nadir, Rameez Shahzad (c), Shival Bawa, Syed Musaib, Ayush Rao, Muhammed Aniq, Ronak Panoly, Ruth Mukherjee, Shreyash Phatak, Moin Hussein, Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Vansh Kumar, Angad Nehru, and Shaurya Thakur.

Dubai Dare Devils

Azharuddin Qureshi, Haroon Ghaus, Kiran Naidu, Muhammad Naveed, Robin Bist, Shakkeer Hydru, Abdul Aziz Mohd Rashid, Abhinav Vishnu, Shakir Afridi, Sumeet Gosain, Chetan Bist, Hari Prasanth (wk), Rahul Soni (wk), Harjinder Singh, Mohit Raghav (c), and Shazaib Khan.

Golden Sapero Technical Service

Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Imran OD, Shan Asghar, Ali Moazzam, Malik Mubeen, Sayed M Saqlain, Wajahat Butt, Abrar Mahmood (wk), Safeer Tariq (wk), Shahzaib Alam (wk), Arslan Billa, Intizar Ali, Saifullah Noor, Shery Malik, and Syed Makhdoom.

