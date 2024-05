ICCA Arabian T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ICCA Arabian T10 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the UAE Cricket Board. The tournament is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 2, and will conclude on Sunday, June 30.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament. Each team will face the other 11 teams once in the competition. A total of 73 matches are scheduled to take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The 12 teams are Dolphin Rent a Car, DCC Starlets, Smart Cube Kings 11, Wavilog Tech CC, Dubai Dare Devils, Elite Cricket Club, ABX Rent a Car, Spades Real Estate, Seven Districts Hybrid, Dubai Thunders, Brickwork Development, and Top Stars.

The last edition of the ICCA Arabian T10 took place in December last year. The final of the tournament was played on the eve of the new year. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament.

Karwan Cricket Club and Amvin Sports Club played in the final of the tournament. Amvin Sports Club won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 97 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 10 overs.

Karwan Cricket Club chased down the target of 98 runs in just 5.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rohan Mustafa scored 81 runs off just 23 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

ICCA Arabian T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 2

Match 1 - Dolphin Rent a Car vs DCC Starlets, 05:45 PM

Match 2 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Elite Cricket Club, 08:15 PM

Match 3 - ABX Rent a Car vs Spades Real Estate, 10:45 PM

Monday, June 3

Match 4 - Top Stars vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 01:00 AM

Match 5 - Dubai Dare Devils vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 6 - Spades Real Estate vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 7 - Top Stars vs ABX Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Match 8 - Elite Cricket Club vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 08:15 PM

Match 9 - DCC Starlets vs Spades Real Estate, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 10 - Brickwork Development vs Seven Districts Hybrid, 01:00 AM

Thursday, June 6

Match 11 - ABX Rent a Car vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 12 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Dubai Thunders, 10:45 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 13 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Elite Cricket Club, 01:00 AM

Match 14 - Wavilog Tech CC vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 15 - Brickwork Development vs ABX Rent a Car, 10:45 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 16 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Match 17 - Top Stars vs DCC Starlets, 05:45 PM

Match 18 - ABX Rent a Car vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 08:15 PM

Match 19 - Elite Cricket Club vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 10:45 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 20 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Dubai Dare Devils, 01:00 AM

Match 21 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs DCC Starlets, 05:45 PM

Match 22 - Wavilog Tech CC vs ABX Rent a Car, 08:15 PM

Match 23 - DCC Starlets vs Dubai Thunders, 10:45 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 24 - Top Stars vs Elite Cricket Club, 01:00 AM

Match 25 - Elite Cricket Club vs Spades Real Estate, 08:15 PM

Match 26 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 27 - Top Stars vs Wavilog Tech CC, 01:00 AM

Match 28 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 29 - Elite Cricket Club vs ABX Rent a Car, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 30 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Thursday, June 13

Match 31 - Elite Cricket Club vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 32 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 10:45 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 33 - Top Stars vs Dubai Dare Devils, 01:00 AM

Match 34 - Brickwork Development vs DCC Starlets, 08:15 PM

Match 35 - Dubai Thunders vs Seven Districts Hybrid, 10:45 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 36 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs ABX Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Match 37 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Elite Cricket Club, 05:45 PM

Match 38 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs Spades Real Estate, 08:15 PM

Match 39 - Top Stars vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 10:45 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 40 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Thunders, 01:00 AM

Thursday, June 20

Match 41 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 08:15 PM

Match 42 - Brickwork Development vs Spades Real Estate, 10:45 PM

Friday, June 21

Match 43 - Dubai Thunders vs Elite Cricket Club, 01:00 AM

Match 44 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Seven Districts Hybrid, 08:15 PM

Match 45 - Brickwork Development vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 10:45 PM

Saturday, June 22

Match 46 - Dubai Thunders vs Spades Real Estate, 01:00 AM

Match 47 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 05:45 PM

Match 48 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Seven Districts Hybrid, 08:15 PM

Match 49 - Top Stars vs Spades Real Estate, 10:45 PM

Sunday, June 23

Match 50 - Brickwork Development vs Elite Cricket Club, 01:00 AM

Match 51 - Dubai Dare Devils vs ABX Rent a Car, 05:45 PM

Match 52 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 08:15 PM

Match 53 - Top Stars vs Dubai Thunders, 10:45 PM

Monday, June 24

Match 54 - Brickwork Development vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Match 55 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Spades Real Estate, 08:15 PM

Match 56 - Dubai Thunders vs ABX Rent a Car, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Match 57 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Brickwork Development, 01:00 AM

Match 58 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs ABX Rent a Car, 08:15 PM

Match 59 - Brickwork Development vs Dubai Thunders, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, June 26

Match 60 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Spades Real Estate, 01:00 AM

Thursday, June 27

Match 61 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Spades Real Estate, 08:15 PM

Match 62 - Top Stars vs Brickwork Development, 10:45 PM

Friday, June 28

Match 63 - Dubai Thunders vs Dolphin Rent a Car, 01:00 AM

Match 64 - Dubai Thunders vs Smart Cube Kings 11, 08:15 PM

Match 65 - Top Stars vs Seven Districts Hybrid, 10:45 PM

Saturday, June 29

Match 66 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Brickwork Development, 01:00 AM

1st Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:45 PM

2nd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 08:15 PM

3rd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Sunday, June 30

4th Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:45 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 08:15 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 PM

ICCA Arabian T10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ICCA Arabian T10 2024: Full Squads

Dolphin Rent a Car

Danish Fayyaz Ahmed, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Muhammad Afaq, Naseeb Ali, Numan Siddique, Waqas Yasin, Babar Ismaeel, Daniyal Liaqat, Imran Nazir, Kashif Javed, Syed Kazim Raza, Farzam Alam (wk), Muhammad Kashif (wk), Raees Ahmed (wk), Ali Moazzam, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Zahid, Syed Makhdoom, Waseem Ali, Zeeshan Naseer

DCC Starlets

Aditya Singh, Dhairya Desai, Rameez Shahzad, Ammar Badami, Fazal Abubakr, Gatin Wadhwa, Ishan Rajesh, Jaimeek Shah, Karan Dhiman, Krish Poduval, Mohammed Arsh, Talha Mohammad, Mustafa Hasanali (wk), Shrey Sethi (wk), Vansh Kumar (wk), Angad Nehru, Ayman Ahamed, Manuj Kapil, Nirvan Shetty

Smart Cube Kings 11

Faisur Rahman, Imesh Wijayakumara, Taimoor Ali ( c ), Yuvraj Barua, Abhay Paul, Imran Kiyani, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Saad Ali, Salman Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Safeer Tariq (wk), Usman Bangash (wk), Harshit Seth, Muhammad Talha, Muhammad Usama, Saifullah Noor, Shakir Afridi, Shravan Mishra, Venkatesh Mishra, Wajahat Butt

Wavilog Tech CC

Babar Ghazanfar, Jibran Hasan, Rajan Kumar, Saqib Khan, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Mohit Kalyan, Mujahid Sharwar, Said Umer Shah, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Moaz Ahmad (wk), Waseem Rana (wk), Bilal Sharif, Farhan Akhtar, Keshav Sharma, Mohd Irfan, Rizwan Bacha, Shoaib Khan Jr, Sohail Khan, Umerzeb Khan

Dubai Dare Devils

Ashwanth Valthapa (wk), Hari Prasanth (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Shival Bawa, Vishnu Sukumaran, Abdul Aziz Mohd Rashid, Azharuddin Qureshi, Charith Nirmal, Dhruv Parashar, Mohit Raghav, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Shahdad, Adeeb Usmani, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Soni, Junaid Siddique, Muhaib Shah, Sanchit Sharma, Shazaib Khan

Elite Cricket Club

Ahmed Hasan, Ali Abid, Mohammad Imran, Tanvir Javed, Asif Naeem, Bilal Asif ( c ), Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Nadeem, Muzamil Qasim, Sayed M Saqlain, Shazad Naseer, Hamza Sheraz (wk), Kamran Atta (wk), Muhammad Imran OD (wk), Ali Afridi, Muhammad Zahid, Saqib Manshad, Shery Malik, Zubair Khan

ABX Rent a Car

Ahsan Raza, Muhammad Irfan, Usman Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Atta Ur Rahim, Malik Mubeen, Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Altaf, Qamar Awan, Salman Randhawa, Sardar Bahzad, Tariq Mehmood, Zain ul Aabedin (wk), Awais Sarfraz, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Altaf, Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Jamshaid, Tanzeel Zafar, Zohaib Akhtar

Spades Real Estate

Fahad Nawaz, Faizan Sheikh, Shahrukh Sheikh, Akif Raja, Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Saxena, Ibthisam Sait, Mohsin Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Saleem Abdul Qudous, Umair Ali Khan, Usman Munir, WaheedAhmad, Khalid Shah (wk), Yash Sabnani (wk), Abdul Bais, Mohammad Akasha, Rahul Bhatia, Umar Faisal, Zahoor Khan

Seven Districts Hybrid

Atta Rahman, Nabeel Aziz, Sahil Arman, Zain Ullah, Almas Hafiz, Farhan Khan, Haider Razzaq, Junaid Afridi, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Zeeshan Ali Ramzan, Farman Ali (wk), Hamdan Tahir, Saqib Jamil, Syed Haider (wk), Awais Ahmed, Nabeel Arshad, Wahab Hassan

Dubai Thunders

Adnan ul Mulk, Krishan Paul, Mohammad Altaf, Basir Bhat, Ehsan Mukhtar, Hassan Abbasi, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Daud, Paramjot Kalyan, Sapandeep Singh, Shashank Mantra, Danish Hafiz (wk), Sandeep Singh (wk), Haris Khan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Bilal, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Atif, Sabir Rao, Touqeer Riyasat

Brickwork Development

Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Sagar Kalyan, Vibhor Shahi, Abdullah Khan, Alamgir Khan, Ali Anwaar, Buta Singh, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zubair Zohaib, Niaz ul Islam, Shahbaz Ali, Zahid Ali, Mohammad Tosif (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Imran Javed, Matiullah Khan, Mujahid Amin

Top Stars

Asif Javed, Jamshaid Zafar, Muhammad Younas, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sohail Mir, Zain Butt, Zeeshan Ali, Abdul Malik, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Ali Raza, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Rashid Habib, Saud Butt, Usaid Amin, Muhammad Asif (wk), Muhammad Ghani, Muhammad Mudassar, Shiraz Ahmed, Uzair Khan

