Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Iconic voices who will forever be missed by Cricket fans

Tejas Parkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
269   //    19 Sep 2018, 13:39 IST

Television commentator Tony Cozier
Television commentator Tony Cozier

Cricket commentary is an art. It is the most glamorous offield aspect of the game we all love. The real skill of a great commentator is to engage the viewer in the subtle nuances that may have been overlooked or may not have been comprehended by the populace.

The boom in sports broadcasting, there are more TV channels and radio stations than ever before, has seen the number of commentators soar to unimaginable levels. Any ex-cricketer with decent communication skills is now being employed by Media houses. Overreliance on statistics has proven to be a hindrance as has the urge to make a point at the expense of authenticity of the conversation.

This has led to a decline in the general quality of commentary. However, this wasn’t the case back in the day. Commentators from the yesteryears were intent on showcasing their journalistic abilities whilst stating their opinions based on their experiences on a Cricket field.

Let’s take a look at some the of iconic voices from the good old days who the Cricket fans will miss forever.

#5 Bill Lawry

Bill
Bill Lawry at the Adelaide Oval

After retiring as a player, William Morris "Bill" Lawry started his 45-year commentary career with Channel 7 and Channel 0 Melbourne before moving to Channel 9 at the advent of World Series of Cricket. Lawry’s peculiar, animated style engaged the viewer as he described the on-field events.

Lawry is known for popularising several terms such as ‘in the air’, ‘bang, right from the middle of the bat’, ‘got him’, ‘it’s all happening in the middle’, et cetera which have now become part of common Cricket lingo.

Asked why did he always get so animated at the fall of a wicket, Lawry replied: "Well, there might only be two wickets all day, and if people are fiddling around in the kitchen and a wicket falls, I want them watching, because that's a big moment of a day's play. People want a bit of a buzz, and a wicket is a buzz, particularly if Australia are bowling."

The proud Victorian with the prominent nose confirmed his retirement from broadcasting in May 2018 at the age of 81.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tejas Parkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Football. Cricket. Tennis. Manchester United. Sachin Tendulkar. Roger Federer.
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 celebration styles made iconic by iconic sportsmen
RELATED STORY
5 performances by Ranjitsinhji that will make every...
RELATED STORY
5 Legends who retired from Test cricket at the Oval
RELATED STORY
5 legendary cricketers who will not be playing the 2019...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket commentators
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who need to make an impact at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 India v Pakistan ODI clashes of all time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 stars from 2015 World Cup who will...
RELATED STORY
Five most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 91/1 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 72 runs to win from 36.1 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10 & 140/4 (40.0 ov)
ESX 474/7
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire trail Essex by 240 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us