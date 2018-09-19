5 Iconic voices who will forever be missed by Cricket fans

Tejas Parkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 269 // 19 Sep 2018, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Television commentator Tony Cozier

Cricket commentary is an art. It is the most glamorous offield aspect of the game we all love. The real skill of a great commentator is to engage the viewer in the subtle nuances that may have been overlooked or may not have been comprehended by the populace.

The boom in sports broadcasting, there are more TV channels and radio stations than ever before, has seen the number of commentators soar to unimaginable levels. Any ex-cricketer with decent communication skills is now being employed by Media houses. Overreliance on statistics has proven to be a hindrance as has the urge to make a point at the expense of authenticity of the conversation.

This has led to a decline in the general quality of commentary. However, this wasn’t the case back in the day. Commentators from the yesteryears were intent on showcasing their journalistic abilities whilst stating their opinions based on their experiences on a Cricket field.

Let’s take a look at some the of iconic voices from the good old days who the Cricket fans will miss forever.

#5 Bill Lawry

Bill Lawry at the Adelaide Oval

After retiring as a player, William Morris "Bill" Lawry started his 45-year commentary career with Channel 7 and Channel 0 Melbourne before moving to Channel 9 at the advent of World Series of Cricket. Lawry’s peculiar, animated style engaged the viewer as he described the on-field events.

Lawry is known for popularising several terms such as ‘in the air’, ‘bang, right from the middle of the bat’, ‘got him’, ‘it’s all happening in the middle’, et cetera which have now become part of common Cricket lingo.

Asked why did he always get so animated at the fall of a wicket, Lawry replied: "Well, there might only be two wickets all day, and if people are fiddling around in the kitchen and a wicket falls, I want them watching, because that's a big moment of a day's play. People want a bit of a buzz, and a wicket is a buzz, particularly if Australia are bowling."

The proud Victorian with the prominent nose confirmed his retirement from broadcasting in May 2018 at the age of 81.

1 / 5 NEXT