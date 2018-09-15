Ideal middle order combination for India in Asia Cup 2018

KL Rahul

The Indian top order has been very consistent since the last ODI World Cup in 2015 scoring bulk of runs for the team. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli have scored runs in heaps which overshadowed the failures in the middle order. Whenever the top three have failed the middle order crumbled under pressure and surrendered meekly to the opposition with exception of crisis man MS Dhoni.

During this period, the middle order batsmen, have failed to resurrect the team's position in case of a collapse or failed to consolidate the team's position after a steady start. Virat Kohli especially has been in ominous form in ODIs this year as he scored 749 runs in just 9 matches at a Bradmanesque average of 124.83 including 3 centuries. In the Asia Cup, the middle order is bound to be under extra pressure due to the absence of stalwart Virat Kohli in the lineup.

Here we have a look at players for 4 positions in the middle order for the upcoming Asia Cup.

At Number 3 - KL Rahul

KL Rahul played in some ODIs over the last year but did not score many runs. To be fair to him he did not get a consistent run at a certain position to establish himself in that period. He was the standout performer of this year's IPL, which provided a new lease of life to his fading ODI career.

He finished the England tour on high, by scoring a scintillating century in the 2nd innings of the 5th Test, announcing his come back into form after a rather quiet tour of England. He will look to cement his place in the Indian ODI team given his outstanding form. He will most likely play at number 3 because of the absence of regular No. 3 Virat Kohli. He is the best option available for the one-down spot.

