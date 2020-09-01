'If I have to pick a captain for the team, it will surely be Virat Kohli': David Gower on his Test XI of active cricketers

Former England captain David Gower has chosen Virat Kohli as the captain of his Test XI of current cricketers.

His side consists of the ‘Fab Four’- India captain Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, England skipper Joe Root and Kiwi leader Kane Williamson.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli were ‘instant picks’ for Gower, who was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009. The team has two world-class spinners in India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Aussie Nathan Lyon.

Speaking on SportsTiger’s show ‘Off-the-Field’, Gower said:

“If I have to pick a captain for the team it will surely be Virat Kohli. What I like about Virat apart from his talent is passion and absolute drive. Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful. But, Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team.”

Virat Kohli’s love for Test cricket

Virat Kohli’s batting exploits with the white ball are unparalleled but he has been particularly vocal about his desire to replicate the same in the longer version of the game.

David Gower feels Virat Kohli is not only setting the right example but he will inspire young cricketers to strive to play Test cricket for their country. He said:

“Virat Kohli as the leading player of the world calling Test cricket as the toughest and most important form is great PR for the format.”

Virat Kohli leads by example, and in addition to winning India matches with the bat, he has improved the fielding standards of the team. In just six years, he has already become India’s most successful Test captain. Out of the 55 matches he has been in charge, India have won 33 and lost just 12.

He also became the first Indian captain to win a Test series Down Under when India beat Australia 2-1 in 2018/19.