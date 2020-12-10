If Rohit Sharma is fit to play, he should captain India at T20 World Cup: Parthiv Patel

Recently-retired Parthiv Patel is the latest personality to chip in on the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate.

According to the former India stumper, Rohit Sharma should be given the leadership role for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Despite playing under Virat Kohli for the IPL franchise RCB, Parthiv Patel believes that when it comes to leading in the T20 format, Rohit Sharma is the better choice.

In an interview with Sports Tak, the 35-year-old explained his decision to back the Mumbai Indians skipper. He said:

“Rohit Sharma has shown us how to build a team. He has shown us how to win a tournament. I think there is no harm in giving him the captaincy in one format. This will also relieve Virat Kohli of some pressure.”

Parthiv Patel added:

“With him (Rohit) winning so many tournaments, it will be interesting to see how he takes decisions under pressure. Mumbai Indians does not have a settled team every season, but Rohit Sharma has shown that he knows how to build players and show results.”

Due to IPL, comparisons between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s captaincy will be there: Parthiv Patel

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five triumphs in the IPL, two of them back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. However, he has been facing injury issues of late. He had to skip the Test matches in New Zealand, and there is still no clarity over his availability for the longer version matches in Australia.

Parthiv Patel, who played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is for India, said:

“According to me, for the T20 World Cup, if Rohit Sharma is fit to play, he should be given the captaincy ahead of the tournament.”

Asked whether splitting the captaincy would result in a heightened rivalry between India’s two modern-day cricketing superstars, Parthiv Patel replied in the negative.

“The debate should not create a rivalry between the two (Rohit and Virat), but the reason we are discussing this question is that India has options (in captaincy). If there were no options then there would be no comparisons. The IPL has given a platform to both the players and therefore the comparison between their captaincies will be there.”

It may be pertinent to note that a few days before the first ODI in Australia, Virat Kohli admitted to being clueless about Rohit Sharma’s availability status for the tour Down Under and rued the lack of clarity over the issue.