ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 13

MI Emirates took on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 12th match of the ILT20 2024 on Sunday, January 28, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Desert Vipers locked horns with Sharjah Warriors in the following game.

Emirates continue to dominate in the ILT20 2024 points table after beating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by eight wickets on Sunday. They have secured four wins from five games and boast an impressive Net Run Rate of +2.15.

Gulf Giants have claimed two victories in four matches this season. They are third on the leaderboard with four points.

Despite the loss against MI Emirates, the Knight Riders occupy the fourth spot. They have secured two wins in four matches.

Sharjah Warriors beat Desert Vipers by seven wickets on Sunday to earn their second win of the tournament. They have moved to fifth position in the table with four points. Meanwhile, the Vipers descended to the bottom of the table with just a solitary win in four matches.

Muhammad Waseem takes MI to fourth win; Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 68 helps Warriors claim second triumph

Table-toppers MI Emirates showcased another brilliant performance on Sunday as they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by eight wickets. The latter put on a formidable score of 188 runs in the first innings, thanks to a combined batting effort.

Joe Clarke (21 off 13) and Michael Pepper (38 off 28) provided Knight Riders with a steady start. Alishan Sharafu, at number three, played an impactful knock of 37 off 25 deliveries. Andre Russell added the final flourish with a sensational knock of 46* off 17 balls including six maximums.

However, the Emirates chased down the score comfortably in just 19 overs. Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem gave the team a sensational start. The duo added 110 inside the first ten overs. Unfortunately, Perera departed in the 10th over after scoring a solid 26-ball half-century.

Waseem, however, stayed right till the end and guided the team home comfortably. He played a magnificent knock of 87* off 61. Nicholas Pooran scored 33 off 19.

In the following game, Sharjah Warriors took on the Desert Vipers at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Riding on valuable contributions from Martin Guptill (39), Kohler-Cadmore (68), and Joe Denly (22), Warriors put up a 174-run total.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for the Vipers, claiming three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

During the second innings, despite the early dismissals of Colin Munro (0), Adam Hose (11), and Hasaranga (6) inside the powerplay, Alex Hales (61 off 40) kept his team in the hunt. Azam Khan also played a fine knock of 35 runs in 22 balls but was run-out in the 18th over as the Vipers lost their momentum. They eventually fell seven runs short of the target.

