MI Emirates (MIE) secured an eight-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the 12th game of International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 on January 28. Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriors bagged an eight-run win over Desert Vipers in the 13th match.

Knight Riders batted first in the first game of Sunday. They posted an imposing total of 188/5 thanks to Michael Pepper (38), Alishan Sharafu (37), Sam Hain (40), and Andre Russell (46*). Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged a three-wicket haul for MI.

In reply, Kusal Perera smacked a beautiful 27-ball 56-run knock along with Muhammad Waseem. The latter smashed an unbeaten 87-run inning in 61 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Nicholas Pooran (33 off 19) also played a crucial role in sealing the deal for MI Emirates in 19 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the next match, Sharjah Warriors had set a challenging target of 175 for the loss of seven wickets. Captain Tom Kohler Cadmore scored a 68-run knock in 34 balls. Luke Wood and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped three wickets apiece for Vipers.

While chasing, Desert Vipers opener Alex Hales smacked a fine half-century in 40 balls. He received decent support from Azam Khan (35). However, other batters struggled to take the side over the line.

Ultimately, Vipers were limited to 166/7. Chris Woakes and Daniel Sams bagged two wickets each for the Warriors.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 5 5 2 185 89* 61.66 128 144.53 - 2 1 12 10 2 N Pooran (MIE) 5 5 1 181 51 45.25 115 157.39 - 1 - 9 14 3 J Charles (SW) 4* 4 0 157 93 39.25 94 167.02 - 2 - 15 9 4 A Sharafu (ADKR) 5 5 1 145 82* 36.25 106 136.79 - 1 - 18 6 5 SW Billings (DC) 4 4 1 142 67 47.33 93 152.68 - 2 - 11 5 6 Sikandar Raza (DC) 4 3 0 138 48 46 88 156.81 - - - 11 5 7 JM Vince (GG) 4 4 0 126 52 31.5 102 123.52 - 1 - 12 5 8 SR Hain (ADKR) 5 5 0 125 77 25 95 131.57 - 1 1 14 2 9 AD Russell (ADKR) 5 4 3 121 48 121 55 220 - - - 3 13 10 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 3 3 0 118 54 39.33 64 184.37 - 1 - 9 8

After an 87-run knock, MI Emirates batter Muhammad Waseem moved up from 13th rank to the top spot in the most runs leaderboard with 185 runs. Another Emirates batter Nicholas Pooran retained his second rank with 181 runs from five innings.

Sharjah Warriors Johnson Charles dropped to third spot with 157 runs from four innings. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders batter Alishan Sharafu moved up from ninth to fourth rank with 145 runs thanks to his 37-run knock against the Emirates.

Sam Billings (142), Sikandar Raza (138), and James Vince (126) descended three positions each to secure the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively. Following his fine 40-run innings, Sam Hain propelled from 17th to eighth spot with 125 runs.

ADKR all-rounder Andre Russell rocketed from 21st rank to the ninth position, accumulating 121 runs from four innings. Kusal Perera climbed up from the 23rd spot to occupy the 10th position, scoring 118 runs.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TA Boult (MIE) 5 5 108 18 - 124 10 3/14 12.4 6.88 10.8 - - 2 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 5 5 102 17 - 146 10 4/25 14.6 8.58 10.2 1 - 3 CR Woakes (SW) 4* 4 90 15 - 99 7 2/19 14.14 6.6 12.85 - - 4 M Theekshana (SW) 4* 4 96 16 - 111 7 4/15 15.85 6.93 13.71 1 - 5 PVD Chameera (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 114 7 4/28 16.28 7.12 13.71 1 - 6 DR Sams (SW) 4* 4 90 15 - 144 7 3/28 20.57 9.6 12.85 - - 7 PW Hasaranga (DV) 4* 4 96 16 - 106 6 3/30 17.66 6.62 16 - - 8 AJ Hosein (MIE) 5 5 120 20 - 138 6 4/23 23 6.9 20 1 - 9 Sikandar Raza (DC) 4 4 78 13 - 70 5 3/21 14 5.38 15.6 - - 10 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 4 4 50 8.2 - 75 5 2/3 15 9 10 - -

MI pacer Trent Boult consolidated his pole position in the wickets standings with 10 scalps, averaging 12.4. His teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi moved up to the second position with 10 wickets after a three-wicket haul against the Knight Riders on Sunday.

Sharjah Warriors pacer Chris Woakes jumped from eighth to third spot with seven wickets at an average of 15.14. Another Warriors' spinner Maheesh Theekshana (7) slid two spots down to the fourth rank, averaging 15.85. Dushmantha Chameera (7) also descended to the fifth position while Daniel Sams (7) climbed up from 10th to sixth rank.

Wanindu Hasaranga (6) rocketed from the 22nd spot to the seventh slot with an average of 17.66. Akeal Hosein (6) and Sikandar Raza (5) dropped three spots down to the following positions.

Meanwhile, Waqar Salamkheil ascended from the 13th to the 10th slot with five wickets, averaging 15.

