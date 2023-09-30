ILT20 Development 2023, ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Marvels, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Blitzers will take on Marvels in the first game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Saturday, September 30, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The ILT20 Development 2023 tournament is set to provide an exciting opportunity for both domestic and international players in the UAE to showcase their talent. The tournament's goal is to identify promising talents who may earn a spot in the second season of ILT20 in the following year.

The participating teams, Blitzers, and Marvels, are ready to compete, with Ali Abid leading the Blitzers and Muhammad Waseem captaining the Marvels. With Sandeep Dhuri and Rejith Arjun as their respective head coaches, these teams are gearing up for some thrilling cricket action.

The ILT20 franchises have already secured the services of 11 UAE players through retention. However, with 13 spots still up for grabs, there is ample opportunity for emerging talents to make their mark in this ILT20 Development tournament. Notably, eight out of the 11 retained UAE players will be taking part in the ILT20 Development tournament.

Blitzers vs Marvels Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Marvels, One-Off Match, Match 1

Date and Time: September 30, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Marvels Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai appears to be well-balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball. Over the last five T20 matches at this venue, the average first innings total has been around 146 runs. Interestingly, teams bowling second have had the upper hand, emerging victorious in four out of the last five T20 games here. Given this trend, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl, aiming to exploit the conditions and chase down the target successfully.

Blitzers vs Marvels Weather Report

Expect a hot and humid start to the match, with temperatures soaring as high as 36 degrees Celsius. However, as the game progresses, the weather is expected to become clearer, with a slight drop in temperature. Fortunately, the chances of rain remain almost non-existent, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

Blitzers vs Marvels Probable XIs

Blitzers

Ali Abid (c), Usman Khan (wk). Jonathan Figy, Fayyaz Ahmed, Eathan Dsouza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan

Marvels

Mohammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider Wasi Shah, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Zuhaib, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mayank Chowdary, Danish Qureshi, Taimoor Bhatti, Harshit Kaushik

Blitzers vs Marvels Match Prediction

The Blitzers come into this game with a well-balanced squad, boasting some of the most prominent names in the domestic circuit. Meanwhile, the Marvels have a solid batting lineup but appear to lack a reliable all-rounder in the middle order. In terms of experience, the Marvels' bowling unit may have some catching up to do compared to the Blitzers. This match is likely to be a challenging task for the Marvels, and their batters will need to step up to make an impact.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Blitzers vs Marvels Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A