ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Blitzers vs Dynamos, Match 11: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Live Stream Details

The 11th match of the ILT20 Development 2023 is set to take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai, featuring a clash between the Blitzers and the Dynamos. Both teams have already played three games each, but their fortunes have been quite different. The Blitzers have managed to secure victory in two of their matches, while the Dynamos are yet to taste success in the tournament.

In their previous encounter, the Blitzers faced off against the Pearls in a high-scoring thriller. The Pearls posted a formidable total of 190 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, despite losing the toss. The opening pair of Khalid Shah and Aryansh Sharma set the tone with a blistering partnership of 116 runs, with Shah contributing a notable 70 runs off 47 deliveries.

The Blitzers, displaying resilience with the bat, managed to match the Pearls' total precisely, taking the game into a Super Over. Usman Khan was the top-scorer for the Blitzers, amassing 59 runs from 49 balls. In the thrilling Super Over, the Blitzers posted 18 runs, but the Pearls responded by scoring 21 runs to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, the Dynamos faced off against the Marvels in their most recent contest. After winning the toss, the Dynamos chose to bow. They restricted the Marvels to a total of 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Key contributions came from Hameed Khan, Ammar Badami, and Osama Hassan, all of whom scored 30 or more runs. Danish Qureshi was the pick of the bowlers for the Marvels, claiming three wickets, while Taimoor Bhatti and Aayan Khan each took one wicket.

In response, the Marvels lost two early wickets, but their middle-order batters ensured there were no further setbacks. Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra combined for a substantial partnership of 109 runs for the third wicket. Chopra played a pivotal role with an impressive knock of 82* from 58 deliveries, guiding the Marvels to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Blitzers vs Dynamos Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Dynamos, Match 11

Date and Time: October 6, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Dynamos Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai has proven to be a well-balanced surface, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers to excel. In the last five matches played at this venue, the average first innings score has been around 153 runs. The team bowling first has enjoyed notable success in this tournament, which has led to a preference for bowling after winning the toss.

Blitzers vs Dynamos Weather Report

The temperature will likely follow a downward curve after every hour during this game. At the start of the match, the temperature will likely be 37 degrees Celsius and might drop to 34 by the time the match is over. The weather will likely remain sunny and clear in this match.

Blitzers vs Dynamos Probable XIs

Blitzers

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Usman Khan, Jonathan Figy, Ali Abid (c), Ethan Dsouza, Uzair Bacha, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan

Dynamos

Fahad Nawaz (c & wk), Osama Hassan, Taimoor Ali, Hameed Khan, Ammar Badami, Mohammad Umer, Ronak Panoly, Samal Udawaththa, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Asif, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

Blitzers vs Dynamos Match Prediction

Blitzers have undoubtedly been in fine form this season, with their only hiccup coming in a tied game. Dynamos have faced challenges and have been unable to consistently put up substantial totals, failing to breach the 150-run mark in any of their matches. Teams have found success while chasing this season, although Dynamos have encountered difficulties in chasing targets, leading to two losses in such scenarios. Considering these factors, it appears that Blitzers may hold the upper hand heading into this contest.

Prediction: Blitzers to win the match.

Blitzers vs Dynamos Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode