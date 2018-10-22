Imrul Kayes shines as Bangladesh outclass Zimbabwe

Saif Hasnat 22 Oct 2018

Imrul Kayes hit his third ODI ton to help Bangladesh register a win in the series opener

Bangladesh kicked off the three-match ODI series with a stunning win over the tourists Zimbabwe, on 21 October in Mirpur. Bangladesh scored 271 batting first with the help of Imrul Kayes, who struck his third ODI ton (144) which is now the second biggest individual ODI innings by a Bangladeshi.

Zimbabwe fell short by 28 runs while chasing the challenging total of 271. They were rudderless while facing upto the bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nazmul Islam Apu. While Mehidy took three scalps, Nazmul dismissed two, and the others were economical.

Bangladesh lost six of their wickets having added just 139 on the board as Kyle Jarvis registered his best bowling figures in ODIs taking four for 37. Tendai Chatara also played a big role, taking two scalps including Liton Das and Fazle Mahmud. The latter got his ODI cap in this match and failed to impress on his international debut. He was dismissed without adding runs on the board and thus, became the 13th Bangladeshi to taste a duck on debut.

Liton was shaky during the start of the innings and scored only four before getting dismissed by Tendai Chatara. Fazle Rabbi followed Liton as he failed to add anything on the board. The wickets continued to tumble, and Bangladesh lost six wickets having scored just 139.

Imrul stretched the seventh wicket partnership to 127, which is the best seventh wicket stand for Bangladesh, with Saifuddin, who also hit his maiden ODI fifty. This turnaround pulled Bangladesh out of a hole and thus the hosts posted 271 on the board.

Along the way, Imrul equaled Mushfiqur Rahim’s record of the second highest individual score in ODIs for a Bangladeshi, Mushfiqur had smashed 144 in the Asia Cup opener last month in UAE against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe started their chase positively with Hamilton Masakadza and Cephas Zhuwao. They added 48 for the opening stand. Mustafizur broke the partnership as Cephas missed a cutter and saw his off-stump flying away. The tourists lost wickets at regular intervals, and thus lost their grip on the contest.

The second and third match of this series will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 24 and 26 October.