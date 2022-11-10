Sunil Gavaskar took a dig at the comparisons being made by Pakistan team fans between the 1992 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Green started the 1992 World Cup on a losing note but made a fantastic comeback and qualified for the semifinals out of nowhere. They then defeated table-toppers New Zealand to make it to the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Their journey in T20 World Cup 2022 has been quite similar. Pakistan started their campaign with defeats against India and Zimbabwe but registered three consecutive wins to storm into the semifinals. Babar Azam's men then beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in the finals.

Pakistani fans on social media feel that the team will repeat what happened in 1992 and win the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. Reacting to the comparisons, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"You know what, if Pakistan do win this World Cup, in 2048, Babar Azam will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

Fans should note that Imran Khan was the Pakistan skipper when they won the 1992 World Cup. He became his nation's Prime Minister 26 years later in 2018. Hence, Gavaskar said that even Babar Azam could become his country's Prime Minister after 26 years.

Who will play against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Final?

Men in Green beat New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final 1

The Men in Green became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Their opponents will be decided today when India take on England in the second semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both teams have had a great World Cup so far, and it is really difficult to pick a favorite in the India vs England battle. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the second semifinal.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 0 votes