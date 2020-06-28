In crucial times, Dhoni trusted his spinners to win games, reveals Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also stated that Dhoni depended on his slower bowlers to win crucial games of cricket.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed that former India skipper MS Dhoni gradually developed faith in his slower bowlers and by the time the 2013 Champions Trophy came around, he was sure that he needed his slower bowlers to strike to win the games.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina were some of the slow bowlers that Dhoni used during the Champions Trophy and their role was pivotal in India winning the marquee event.

"Between 2007 and 2013 he (MS Dhoni) gained the experience of trusting his slow bowlers and spinners and by the time Champions Trophy came, he was very clear that in crucial time he needs to get his spinners into play to win the games," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Irfan Pathan also spoke about how Dhoni changed as a skipper from his early days in 2007 to when he won the Champions Trophy in 2013. Irfan Pathan was a part of both India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007 and Champions Trophy winning squad in 2013.

Irfan Pathan said that Dhoni liked to control the bowlers and he used to guide them as to what line and length to bowl according to the field set by him. But gradually, he began to show faith in the bowlers and let them arrange fields for themselves and backed their ability.

"In 2007, it was the first time and you understand that when you are given a big responsibility of leading a team, you get excited. The team meetings were always small though, both in 2007 and 2013 during Champions Trophy, just 5 minutes meeting. In 2007, he used to run from wicket-keeping to bowling end in excitement and try to control the bowler as well but by the time 2013 came he was letting the bowler control themselves. He was very calm and in control," Irfan Pathan asserted.