Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

In Numbers: Celebrating 10 years of Virat Kohli

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
312   //    18 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST

Image result for ten years of virat kohli

There is no denying the fact that in modern era if there’s someone who is as consistent as Sachin Tendulkar, possesses the same attitude as of Vivian Richards and is as hungry for runs as any other batsman, he’s Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It has been an absolute privilege to witness him live during his prime over the years.

Kohli made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, and ever since he is resigning his authority in the World of cricket. Despite being amidst the legends of the game, the aggressive right-handed was able to carve out an image for himself in that Indian team.

It has been 10 years for Virat when he first donned the Indian jersey for the senior men’s team and there hasn’t been any record that the modern master has failed to achieve through his class in batsmanship.

A month ago, when many reckoned him as a flat track bully, his innings of 149 at Edgbaston brushed aside all the unhealthy talks to once again stamp his authority to be unanimously known as the best batsmen in modern days.

We revisit his career through staggering numbers that Kohli has managed to generate in the years gone by.

#1 Playing with averages in International cricket

Image result for ten years of virat kohli

Virat Kohli is second to none when it comes to batting in ODI cricket. He possesses a mind-boggling average of 58.21 in 50-overs cricket to categorize him as the best in the world. Not only this, he also accounts for the best batting average of 82.67 for a skipper in ODIs. The figure mounts to 103.04 in wins as captain in ODI cricket.

In a very short span of his captaincy stint in the longest format, Kohli records 5th best average of 64.84 as Test skipper (Min 1000 runs). As a whole, he also boasts to have the best average in International cricket amongst the players who have scored 10k or more runs. Here he stands above all with 55.40 runs per game.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
10 years of Kohlism - Virat Kohli's India career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
Watch: 10 Years Of Kohlism!
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket owes Virat Kohli 
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
Mental toughness of Virat Kohli: A lesson for other batsmen
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 189/3 (56.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | Tea: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us