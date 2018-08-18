In Numbers: Celebrating 10 years of Virat Kohli

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 312 // 18 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There is no denying the fact that in modern era if there’s someone who is as consistent as Sachin Tendulkar, possesses the same attitude as of Vivian Richards and is as hungry for runs as any other batsman, he’s Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It has been an absolute privilege to witness him live during his prime over the years.

Kohli made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, and ever since he is resigning his authority in the World of cricket. Despite being amidst the legends of the game, the aggressive right-handed was able to carve out an image for himself in that Indian team.

It has been 10 years for Virat when he first donned the Indian jersey for the senior men’s team and there hasn’t been any record that the modern master has failed to achieve through his class in batsmanship.

A month ago, when many reckoned him as a flat track bully, his innings of 149 at Edgbaston brushed aside all the unhealthy talks to once again stamp his authority to be unanimously known as the best batsmen in modern days.

We revisit his career through staggering numbers that Kohli has managed to generate in the years gone by.

#1 Playing with averages in International cricket

Virat Kohli is second to none when it comes to batting in ODI cricket. He possesses a mind-boggling average of 58.21 in 50-overs cricket to categorize him as the best in the world. Not only this, he also accounts for the best batting average of 82.67 for a skipper in ODIs. The figure mounts to 103.04 in wins as captain in ODI cricket.

In a very short span of his captaincy stint in the longest format, Kohli records 5th best average of 64.84 as Test skipper (Min 1000 runs). As a whole, he also boasts to have the best average in International cricket amongst the players who have scored 10k or more runs. Here he stands above all with 55.40 runs per game.

1 / 5 NEXT