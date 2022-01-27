[In pics] Jasprit Bumrah enjoys the sun and sea on a boat with Sanjana Ganesan

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan enjoyed a day out by the sea on a boat.

Bumrah took to social media to share pictures from their outing.

The pacer captioned the post with emojis of sea, sun and shades. Sanjana Ganesan also shared pictures of the ride on social media.

"Just me being v dramatic on a boat," she captioned the pictures.

Both Bumrah and Sanjana were all smiles in the pictures.

Sanjana was with Bumrah in South Africa during India's tour of the country. India played three Tests and three ODIs there.

India went down 2-1 in the Test series, while in the ODIs, South Africa swept the visitors 3-0.

Jasprit Bumrah rested for West Indies ODIs, T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squads for India's limited overs series against West Indies at home, which will begin on February 6.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from both the ODI and T20 International (T20I) squads that will face off against the Windies.

The three-match ODI series will begin on February 6, while the T20I series is set to be played from February 16.

Fellow pacer Mohammed Shami has also been rested from both series.

India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

India squad for T20I series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

Edited by S Chowdhury