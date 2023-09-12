In Pictures: India trounce Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Team India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in the third match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The margin of victory was the biggest for India against Pakistan in terms of runs in ODIs.
The India vs Pakistan game was moved to the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday due to rain. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resumed their innings on 8 and 17, respectively, with India on 147/2.
Both batters struck memorable hundreds and featured in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 233 - a record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair against Pakistan in ODIs.
Kohli, who hammered 122* off 94 balls, also became the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in ODIs. He took 267 innings to reach the landmark, beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record (321 innings).
On the other hand, Rahul made a memorable comeback from injury, scoring 111* off 106 balls.
Thanks to the Kohli-Rahul stand, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 356/2 on the board. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then claimed 5/25 in eight overs as Pakistan were bundled out for 128 in 32 overs.
A pictorial recap of India’s dominating triumph over Pakistan
India will next face Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.