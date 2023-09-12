In Pictures: India trounce Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Team India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in the third match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The margin of victory was the biggest for India against Pakistan in terms of runs in ODIs.

The India vs Pakistan game was moved to the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday due to rain. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resumed their innings on 8 and 17, respectively, with India on 147/2.

Both batters struck memorable hundreds and featured in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 233 - a record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair against Pakistan in ODIs.

Kohli, who hammered 122* off 94 balls, also became the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in ODIs. He took 267 innings to reach the landmark, beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record (321 innings).

On the other hand, Rahul made a memorable comeback from injury, scoring 111* off 106 balls.

Thanks to the Kohli-Rahul stand, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 356/2 on the board. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then claimed 5/25 in eight overs as Pakistan were bundled out for 128 in 32 overs.

Expand Tweet

A pictorial recap of India’s dominating triumph over Pakistan

Openers Shubman Gill (right) and captain Rohit Sharma set the tone of the innings on Sunday by featuring in a 121-run stand for the first wicket. Both struck impressive half-centuries. While Rohit scored 56 off 49 balls, Gill hit 58 off 52. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Shadab Khan broke the opening stand, having Rohit Sharma caught by Faheem Ashraf as the Indian captain attempted another big hit. Rohit’s knock featured six fours and four sixes. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Shubman Gill fell soon after, chipping a slower delivery from Shaheen Afridi to cover. The young opener hit 10 fours in his impressive innings. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Virat Kohli (right) and KL Rahul build on the solid platform laid by the openers. Resuming at their overnight scores of 8 and 17 respectively, the duo went on to add an unbroken 233 runs for the third wicket as India posted an imposing 356/2 on the board. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Virat Kohli brought up his 47th ODI ton playing in his 278 matches in the ODI format. He is now only two shy of equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. (Pic: AP Photo)

During his wonderful knock, Virat Kohli also became the fastest batter to reach the 13000-run landmark in one-day cricket. The 34-year-old needed 267 innings to reach the mark. With this, he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who got to 13000 runs in 321 ODI innings. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

For KL Rahul, it was a fairy-tale comeback. He had been out of action after suffering a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in May. He was supposed to make a comeback during the group stage of the Asia Cup but picked up a niggle during rehabilitation. On Monday, though, he looked in sublime form, hitting 12 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten 111. (Pic: AP Photo)

KL Rahul (left) and Virat Kohli featured in an unbroken 233-run stand for the third wicket, a record for the highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs. The previous best was 231 by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar in Sharjah in 1996. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to join the Indian team after missing the previous game for the birth of his child, got the early breakthrough for India. He had Imam-ul-Haq caught at slip for 9. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Hardik Pandya got the massive scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 10, cleaning him up with a beauty - an inswinger that pitched outside off and nipped in sharply. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Shardul Thakur also got among the wickets, having Mohammad Rizwan caught behind for 2 with a jaffa. The dismissal left Pakistan in tatters at 47/3 in the 12th over. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Kuldeep Yadav ripped through Pakistan’s batting line-up, claiming 5/25 in eight overs. He took a sharp return catch to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed for 23. (Pic: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Faheem Ashraf for 4 to complete his five-wicket haul and bowl India to a record win against Pakistan. (Pic: AP Photo)

Expand Tweet

India will next face Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.