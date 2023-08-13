[In Pictures] Ravindra Jadeja dazzles during his vacation in the US

Ravindra Jadeja is enjoying quality time in the United States of America following the Test and ODI series in West Indies.

On Sunday, August 13, the star Indian all-rounder dropped several snapshots on the streets. He opted for a printed T-shirt and cream-colored pants. He wore a matching hat and sneakers to complete his look. The cricketer was seen carrying a yellow-colored shopping bag to show his love for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans.

Jadeja captioned the Instagram post:

“What a brew-tiful day!”

On the professional front, Jadeja is in sublime form with the bat and ball. The left-handed batter smashed a six and four to help CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final. He finished the season with 20 wickets and 190 runs in 16 games.

Jadeja then returned with 48 runs and four wickets against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India, though, lost the summit clash by 209 runs.

Most recently, Jadeja participated in the Test and ODI series in West Indies. He amassed 98 runs and scalped six wickets in two-Test series in WI. India won the series 1-0. He then scalped three wickets and returned with scores of 16*, 10, and 8* in his three ODI outings. The visitors won the three-match series 2-1.

Ravindra Jadeja will now be a crucial cog for the Men in Blue for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ravindra Jadeja to next play in 2023 Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekale on September 2. The left-arm spinner needs six wickets to complete 200 wickets in ODIs.

With the bat, Jadeja has amassed 2560 runs in 177 ODIs at an average of 32.82, including 13 half-centuries.

September 2 - Pakistan vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 4 - India vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 10 - A1 vs A2, Super Fours 3rd Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 12 - A2 vs B1, Super Fours 4th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 15 - A2 vs B2, Super Fours 6th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 17 - TBC vs TBC, Asia Cup 2023 Final, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:00 PM IST