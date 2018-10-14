Top 5 Asian captains with most Test runs

Someone who leads from the front will be the one to lead his side to success. The most essential player in any playing XI is its captain, the one who makes the most important decisions both on-field as well as off-field.

Especially for any Asian side, it is pretty much important for the captain to score runs or take wickets, giving the much-needed boost to the team, outside the sub-continent. Only a few Asian batsmen have been capable enough of scoring runs in SENA. So, it becomes very much important for the leader to lead from the front.

Throughout the course of the game, many players were given the responsibility of leading their sides, but only a few of them could make an impact. Asia is blessed with some of the finest batsmen in world cricket. In fact, more than 70% of players in top-20 run-getters in international cricket are from Asia. Almost each of them was given the responsibility of leading the side, but only few could lead from the front.

Here is a list of top 5 Asian captains with most Test runs.

#5 Sunil Gavaskar: 3449 runs

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian skipper

Sunil Gavaskar led Indian side for the first time in Tests against New Zealand in 1976. In the first match itself, he scored a match-winning 116 in the first innings and helped Indian chased down a total in the fourth inning with a worthy 36*. He was one of the highest run-getters as a captain during his time.

He led India in 47 Tests from 1976-1985, scoring 3449 runs at an average of 51. He scored 11 centuries during his tenure as the Indian captain and had the highest score of 206. He is also the 20th overall in the list for most runs by a Test captain.

