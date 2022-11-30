“In this team, you don’t see many batters do that” – Wasim Jaffer finds India's area of concern ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that India often lacks sixth and seventh bowling options in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, which is a concern heading into the 2023 World Cup.

Jaffer recalled that Men in Blue had plenty of bowling options when they won the 2011 World Cup.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“6:34 – India do miss. If you see the teams of 2010 and even before, a lot of batters used to bowl. India had that luxury when Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Sourav Ganguly used to bowl. In this team, you don’t see many batters do that.”

The team management is grooming all-rounder Deepak Hooda as their sixth bowling option, who didn’t bowl in the ODIs but took a four-wicket haul in the T20 series.

“He was a bright spot on this tour” – Wasim Jaffer on Washington Sundar

Jaffer, meanwhile, hailed all-rounder Washington Sundar for his heroics with the bat against New Zealand in the ODI series. He pointed out that the off-spinner could only be used in the powerplay overs. The veteran further mentioned that Sundar would only get better with time.

On this, he said:

“6:12 – Without a doubt, I think he was a bright spot on this tour. He came after an injury and put on a show. In both the ODIs, he batted very beautifully. A very good bowler who can bowl even in the powerplay. He is young, can mature and become an even better cricketer.”

The southpaw scored unbeaten 37 and 51 in two innings against the Blackcaps. He also bowled decently in the first ODI, conceding 42 runs in 10 overs.

Jaffer also credited the top three batters for their impressive performances during the ODI series but looked disappointed with the remaining batters.

“1:32 – Shubman Gill looked good, Shikhar Dhawan looked good as well, and Shreyas Iyer, but other than that, I thought the batting display was way below par.”

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4).

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen.

