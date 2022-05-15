IPL 2022: 3 memorable innings by Andrew Symonds in ODI cricket

The cricket fraternity has lost another gem in Andrew Symonds. The former Aussie cricketer lost his life in a car crash, on Sunday, May 15, at the age of 46. His sudden demise has left all his fans in a state of grief.

The two-time World Cup-winner played a vital role in the success of the Australian ODI team in the 2000s. He was part of the team when they triumphed in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

'Roy', as he was popularly known among his teammates, represented Australia in 198 ODIs. In 161 innings of the 50-over format, he scored 5,088 ODI runs at an impressive average of 39.44 with six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He had a strike rate of 92.44 in ODIs.

He was a handy bowler too and picked up 133 wickets with a decent economy rate of 5.01.

As a tribute to the late Andrew Symonds, here is a look at three of his most memorable innings in ODI cricket.

#1. 143* against Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, in 2003

Australia's first encounter in the 2003 World Cup was against Pakistan and the defending champions were in a spot of bother. The Aussies were reduced to 86/4 when Andrew Symonds came out to bat.

What followed was an absolute treat to watch for the cricket fans. Symonds took the experienced Pakistan bowling line-up, comprising Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, and Shahid Afridi to the cleaners.

He scored an unbeaten 143 from 125 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two maximums. He added 60 runs with Ricky Ponting for the fifth wicket,

Thereafter, Symonds played a dominating role with the lower-middle order coming in to bat. 70 runs were added with Brad Hogg for the sixth wicket and 54 with Ian Harvey for the seventh.

Riding on his innings, Australia scored 310/8 wickets from their 50 overs. Pakistan were dismissed for just 228 and the Aussies began their 2003 World Cup campaign on a winning note. Symonds was named Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

#2. 156 against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, in 2005

Andrew Symonds scored 156 against New Zealand on December 7, 2005. This was his highest score in ODI cricket.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat on a good wicket. The Kiwis bowled well in the first few overs and had the Aussies 50/3 when Symonds came out to bat.

He added 51 runs with Simon Katich for the fourth wicket and thereafter, 220 runs with Michael Clarke for the sixth.

Symonds had a strike rate of 122.83 in the innings and smashed 12 boundaries and eight maximums in his innings. Riding on the knock of Symonds, Australia scored 322 runs in their 50 overs.

The Kiwis fell short of the target by just two runs and the Aussies emerged victorious. Symonds was named Man of the Match for his counter-attacking innings.

#3. 151 against Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, in 2006

In the second final of the 2006 VB tri-series, Australia were reduced to 10/3, with Chaminda Vaas taking the crucial wickets of Adam Gilchrist, Katich, and Damien Martyn.

Andrew Symonds joined Ponting at the crease and built a big partnership. While the Aussie skipper looked to build the innings, Symonds provided an aggressive. The duo added 237 runs for the fourth wicket with both batsmen scoring centuries.

Symonds scored 151 runs from 127 balls with 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. He was eventually dismissed by Chaminda Vaas. Australia scored 368/5 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 201 and the Aussies emerged victorious by a margin of 167 runs.

