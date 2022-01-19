IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Prediction: Who will win today's ICC Under-19 World Cup match?

Match 15 of the Under-19 World Cup sees India U19 lock horns with Ireland U19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India U19 head into this encounter on the back of a victory in a closely contested encounter against the South Africa U19 side to back up victories in both their warm up games. They registered a 45-run victory over the South Africa U19 side in their tournament-opener.

Batting first against a quality bowling unit, India U19 put up a 232-run total before getting bowled out. Skipper Yash Dhull was the stand-out performer with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 100 balls. Shaik Rasheed(54-ball 31) and Kaushal Tambe (44-ball 35) chipped in with crucial runs.

Defending a modest total, the Indian bowlers like Vicky Ostwal (5/28) and Raj Bawa (4/47) were up to the task as they bowled out the South African U19 side for 187 runs.

IRE-U19 'modest' performance so far

Ireland scored a victory over Uganda U19 in their tournament-opener to back-up their victory over Scotland U19 in the warm-up match. They registered a 39-run victory over the Uganda U19 side in what was a closely fought match.

Batting first, the Ireland U19 side could only register a 236-run total against one of the weaker bowling attacks in the tournament. Keeper-batter Joshua Cox starred with the bat, scoring a 113 ball 111. Philippus le Roux and Scott MacBet contributed crucial runs to their team’s cause.

Defending a modest total, the Irish bowlers were up to the task as they shot-down the Uganda U19 side for 197 runs. Matthew Humphreys starred with the ball, claiming figures of 4/25 in his quota of 10 overs. Nathan McGuire(2/29) and Muzamil Sherzad (2/46) played crucial roles with the ball in hand.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of victories in their tournament-openers. Both sides will be looking to register their second win of the tournament and get a step closer to a knockout-stage spot.

Prediction: India U19 are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

