IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Prediction: Who will win today's ICC Under-19 World Cup match?

Match 4 of the Under-19 World Cup sees India U19 lock horns with South Africa U19 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India U19 have won both their warm-up games comprehensively heading into this encounter. They first handed the hosts the West Indies U19 a humiliating 108-run defeat. They then went on to script a historic 9-wicket victory over the Australia U19 side in their second warm-up game.

Bowling first against the Australian U19 side, the Indian bowling line-up took out the opposition for 268 runs. Ravi Kumar (4/34) and Rajvardhan Hangargrekar (3/53) starred with the ball in hand.

Harnoor Singh (108-ball 100) and Shaikh Rasheed (74-ball 72) were the top-scorers for India U19. Skipper Yash Dhull played the crucial knock to ensure his team crossed the finish line.

South Africa U19 were scheduled to square off against Australia U19 but the fixture was abandoned due to rain. In their second warm-up game, South Africa U19 took on the West Indies U19. They handed the hosts a 3-wicket defeat in what was a closely contested encounter.

Bowling first, the South Africa U19 side bowled out the hosts for 189 runs. Matthew Boast (3/9), Aphiwe Mnyanda (2/33) and Mickey Copeland (2/14) were the stars with the ball in hand.

Chasing a modest total, the South African U19 side kept losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to hold their nerve in the end. George Van Heerden (59-ball 61) and Dewald Brevis (70-ball 50) were the stars with the bat in hand.

Will South Africa U19 beat India U19?

Both sides will be looking to start their World Cup campaigns with a win. As both teams enter the main draw of the tournament on the back of wins in the warm-up games, they will look to carry on the momentum.

Prediction: India U19 are expected to finish on top in this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

