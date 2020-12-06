A blitzkrieg from Hardik Pandya, along with useful contributions from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, helped India chase down Australia's total of 194 with 2 balls to spare in the 2nd T20I.

With the win, the Men in Blue sealed the 3-match T20I series and extended their winning streak in the format to 9 games.

Australia put up a fight in the absence of many of their frontline players, but they failed to execute their plans at key moments in the game.

Here are the Aussies' player ratings from the 2nd T20I against India.

IND v AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Australia Player Ratings

Australia v India - T20 Game 2

Matthew Wade: 8/10

Australia skipper Wade led from the front in the first powerplay. Dispatching the Indian bowlers to all corners of the ground and surviving a dropped catch by Pandya, the southpaw raced away to 58 off just 32 balls. A comical mishap ended his stay at the crease, and his bowling changes in the second innings left a lot to be desired.

D'Arcy Short: 3/10

Short found the fielder in the deep off a Natarajan short ball after making only 9 runs. After a scratchy innings in the 1st T20I as well, the opener might find himself out of the Australian team once Finch returns.

Steve Smith: 7/10

Smith wasn't anywhere near his best in this innings, but still managed to make 46 off 38 balls. The right-hander shrugged off a slow start in which he struggled to pick the slower balls and took the attack to Chahal and Co. in the final 5 overs. The leggie, however, had the last laugh.

Glenn Maxwell: 5/10

Maxwell didn't seem keen on taking his time to get in, and perished after hitting two sixes in his 22. A cleverly disguised slower one from Thakur foxed the destructive Aussie, who was sent in at No. 4 again. With the ball, he leaked 19 runs in the only over he bowled to throw away any momentum his team had in the powerplay.

Moises Henriques: 6/10

Henriques seemed to be in decent nick in the previous game, and was sent ahead of Stoinis as a result. Apart from a six off Chahal, he struggled with his timing and couldn't find the boundary. With the ball, he delivered one unspectacular over for 9 runs.

Marcus Stoinis: 7/10

Coming back into the Australian side and batting at No. 6, Stoinis played a valuable cameo of 16 off 7 at the death. The all-rounder didn't seem 100% fit during his stay at the crease, and wasn't called upon to contribute with the ball.

Sean Abbott: 5/10

Abbott bowled only 2 overs for the second game running, on this occasion conceding 17 runs. He was taken out of the attack by Wade despite bowling his first over for just 4 runs, and his figures were ruined by a Dhawan six off the last ball of the 2nd over. The pacer might be a victim of the sheer number of options Australia have at their disposal.

Daniel Sams: 5/10

Sams' T20I debut for Australia was going according to plan until he came up against a rampaging Hardik Pandya. The left-armer scalped the wicket of Virat Kohli in the 17th over, but got his lengths all wrong in the last over to concede 14. He ended with poor figures of 1/41 in 3.4 overs.

Mitchell Swepson: 7.5/10

Swepson didn't impress in the 1st T20I despite taking the wicket of Virat Kohli, and he was perhaps a tad fortunate to be retained in the Australian playing XI for this game. The leggie made the most of the opportunity, sending down four accurate overs for 25 runs and dismissing Sanju Samson.

Adam Zampa: 5.5/10

Zampa's last over - the 18th of the Indian innings - didn't go to plan, but he was good otherwise. He sent Shikhar Dhawan back to the hut and held his own for the most part of his spell. The 28-year-old ended up with figures of 1/36 in his 4 overs.

Andrew Tye: 3/10

Tye nearly prised out both Dhawan and Rahul, but close LBW calls left him without reward for his efforts. The pacer bowled a costly no-ball that effectively opened the floodgates in the powerplay, and although he came back to take Rahul's wicket, he ended up conceding 47 runs in his 4 overs.