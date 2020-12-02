IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: Australia's predicted playing XI

India and Australia face each other in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, and we could see a fair few changes to the Aussie line-up, with the series already won. David Warner being out injured and Pat Cummins being rested opens up two spots in the playing XI, and it will be interesting to see which players get the nod to play in their place.

Even Australia's bench is fairly strong, and they will no doubt give India a fight even if they make wholesale changes and rest their key Test players.

Australia have a squad packed with in-form quality players, with a number of talented youngsters waiting to get a look in. But two fringe players will finally get their chance on Wednesday against India. Here we take a look at how Australia could line up against India in the third ODI.

Openers: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

Aaron Finch will be the main man at the top of the order with David Warner out injured. The Australia limited-overs captain is in excellent form with one hundred and one fifty to his name in the first two ODIs. And he will have more responsibility on Wednesday to go out and make a big score for his side as they look to hand India a whitewash.

It will be interesting to see who joins Finch at the top of the order. Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short are the two main options, with Wade the likeliest to get the nod, having opened the innings against England in September. The wicket-keeper batsman has gotten starts in his past few innings, but has struggled to get a big score.

This will be the perfect opportunity for him to change that and cement his place in the line-up, even with David Warner in the team.

Advertisement

Top and Middle Order: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Steve Smith will come in at one down, looking to make it three hundreds in a row in this series. He has certainly found his hands in the series, and it is imperative for India to get him out before he gets going.

Australia's batting order is very flexible after Smith. Depending on the situation, it could either be Marnus Labuschagne or Glenn Maxwell coming in at number four. The Big Show has smashed Indian bowlers to all corners of the park, and will no doubt be aiming to continue his run of form.

Labuschagne is a more technical player who will work hard for his runs. He is always a joy to watch with the bat, and India will be aiming to get him out early.

All-rounder and Wicket-keeper: Moises Henriques and Alex Carey

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Advertisement

Moises Henriques will come in at number six for Australia. He will be hopeful of facing more balls this time around after facing just one delivery in the second ODI. He bowled exceptionally well in that game though, and could be an upgrade on the inconsistent Stoinis even when the latter is fit.

Following Henriques will be Alex Carey, who did not bat on Sunday but did a decent job keeping wickets.

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Sean Abbott is the likeliest option to replace Pat Cummins after excellent performances with both bat and ball in the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield this season. He hasn't played an ODI for Australia since 2014, but that's set to change on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc is in desperate need of wickets as he looks to find form after struggling in the first two ODIs. He looks bereft of confidence and could find his rhythm again with a couple of early wickets in the final ODI.

Adam Zampa has been quietly solid again for Australia, taking a series-high six wickets so far. His variations make him one of the best spin bowlers in ODI cricket, and India will have to be careful with how they play him.

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood has been just as impressive as Zampa, picking up five wickets in the first two games. He has also dismissed Virat Kohli twice, and will be aiming to get him out once again on Wednesday.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI for first IND v AUS ODI:

Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood