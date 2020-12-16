IND v AUS 2020: 'Beyond imagination' - Twitter erupts as fans are irked with Rishabh Pant's exclusion from playing XI

The BCCI announced the playing XI for the 1st Test of the India vs Australia series on Wednesday, and some of the notable absentees are Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

The 1st Test of the much-awaited series is set to begin from December 17, and it will be a day-night affair played at the Adelaide Oval.

As soon as the team was announced, fans took to social media to react to the selections. Many expressed their surprise after seeing Rishabh Pant's exclusion, with fans reacting passionately on Twitter after seeing Wriddhiman Saha picked over the youngster.

Saha being picked ahead of Pant for the pink-ball Test meant the youngster’s explosive century didn’t seem to work in his favour. Clearly, India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia suggests the management has gone with Saha’s superior wicket-keeping skills for the all-important first game.

After the India team was announced by the BCCI online, many pointed out how there is no left-hander in the side due to Rishabh Pant's exclusion, and some used that as a point to suggest that India will struggle without a southpaw in the batting unit.

Referring to Rishabh Pant’s great performance in the practice game where he scored 103* off 73 balls, a couple of fans were also irked at his exclusion, considering his good form off late. Others shared hilarious memes when they got to know about Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from the starting XI of the first Test.

The youngster's exclusion from the side comes after he was ignored for the limited-overs series that began earlier this month. Following the furore on social media when it came to Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from the Indian cricket team, here are some of the best reactions.

Aakash Chopra and others react to Rishabh Pant’s exclusion

It’s not often that India announces the playing XI on the eve of the test. This time they have. Shaw and Saha playing tomorrow. The most incredible thing about these selections is that you could argue for and against them with equal conviction... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2020

No Rishabh Pant in XI is beyond imagination. Why do you play practice matches then ? #AUSvIND — Ashu (@imcricfreak) December 16, 2020

No left-handed batsmen in India Playing 11 .... 🤔...Pant would have fit in the place of Saha...as we need quick runs in end who can play aggressive along with tail.@BCCI #INDvAUS https://t.co/ha1N9gtWxu — Rockstar Ravindra Jadeja Fan (@sfdepanc) December 16, 2020

Rishabh Pant after not getting selected in Playing 11 in the 1st Test even after scoring a blistering 💯 in the last practice match: pic.twitter.com/UdIRSeBwrv — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) December 16, 2020

I don't have words to describe what I am feeling right now. Rishabh Pant deserved the chance. He scored 103* not out against Pink Ball, and Saha scored 0(22), but yes Saha deserved the chance because he played a fighting knock. Well done Team India and management. @BCCI #AUSvIND — ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) December 16, 2020

Wtf is this. Both Gill and Pant performed well in practise matches with pink ball. On what fkin basis u are selecting Saha who can't even bat for 50 balls in overseas and Shaw who can't even last for 10 balls. So tired of this clueless selection man 🤦😑 — Adamya (@adamya30) December 16, 2020

Pant was 2nd highest scorer in 2018 in Australia. He set world records for taking catches too.

His keeping in NZ was appreciated by many including Johns



Gill is in better form and has been doing so good in domestic. Unfair for him — Voldemort Dumbledore bhai bhai (@7077673aio) December 16, 2020

Shaw over Gill, Saha over Pant ?

One the basics of ?

KL ignored, in his good form ?🤔

Don't know team management & captain thoughts

btw Good Luck #TeamIndia hope for win 👍 — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 16, 2020

Pant gets hate from Dhoni fans when he plays, and from Kohli fans when he doesn't play. Kare toh kare kya bechaara. 😭😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 16, 2020