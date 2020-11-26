IND v AUS 2020: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs Australia ODI series

After an extended break from international cricket, the Men in Blue will take the field against the mighty Aussies on Friday. The cricket universe will get to witness another chapter in the epic India versus Australia rivalry.

The two heavyweights have locked horns quite a few times in the last three years. India and Australia faced off in a three-match ODI series earlier in 2020, where Virat Kohli's men came back in style after losing the first game by ten wickets in Mumbai. The home side ultimately won the ODI series by the scoreline of 2-1.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian team had registered their maiden bilateral ODI series win over the Aussies Down Under during their 2018/19 tour. MS Dhoni won the Man of the Series award. However, the former Indian skipper has retired from international cricket now.

Still, the visitors have a strong team, and they start as the favorites to win the second India-Australia series of the year. Here's a look at the two nations' head-to-head stats in ODI cricket before their first one-dayer.

India vs Australia head-to-head stats

Australia lead India 78-52 in terms of the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. There have been a total of 145 India-Australia one-day matches in cricket history, and 15 of them have ended without producing a winner.

Talking about their head-to-head in Australia, the hosts have beaten the Men in Blue 36 times in 51 matches. However, India have emerged victorious in three of their last five meetings against the Aussies.

India vs Australia: Numbers you need to know ahead of the three-match ODI series

Among current players, Ravindra Jadeja has taken 27 wickets in India-Australia ODIs, the most by an Indian player.

Pat Cummins has scalped 21 wickets in the 15 ODI matches that the right-arm speedster has played versus India.

Virat Kohli has amassed 1,910 runs at an average of 54.57 in 38 innings against Australia. His strike rate has been 96.65.

On the other side, Aaron Finch has aggregated 1,211 runs in 28 ODI innings against the Indians.