IND v AUS 2020: Jaydev Unadkat targets Test return on debut's decennial anniversary

Jaydev Unadkat made his Test debut for the Indian cricket team against South Africa back in December 2010. The left-arm pacer celebrated the decennial anniversary of his only Test appearance for India on Wednesday.

Posting a photo from the India versus South Africa Test match, Jaydev Unadkat wrote:

"A decade ago, I played my first test. A decade later, I can’t wait to make my test debut, again!"

A decade ago, I played my first test. A decade later, I can’t wait to make my test debut, again!😇 pic.twitter.com/FLOWZr2TFN — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) December 16, 2020

Jaydev Unadkat had broken into the Indian Test team at the age of 19. Despite playing in pace-friendly conditions in Centurion, the southpaw did not manage to take any wickets on his debut.

Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team lost that fixture by an innings and 25 runs. The team management did not give Jaydev Unadkat another opportunity to showcase his talent in red-ball cricket.

Unadkat later played seven ODIs and ten T20Is for the country, picking up 22 wickets. However, he could not hold on to his place for a longer time.

Jaydev Unadkat led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy championship earlier this year

Although Jaydev Unadkat could not perform well for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, he has been doing an excellent job for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit. Under his captaincy, Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year.

The left-arm medium-pacer played a match-winning role for his domestic team in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat. Unadkat picked up seven wickets in the game's final innings to knock Gujarat out of the competition.

Speaking of his overall numbers in first-class cricket, Jaydev Unadkat has taken 327 wickets in 89 matches.

He has 20 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls to his name. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old pacer could make a return to the Indian Test team.