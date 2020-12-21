IND v AUS 2020: 'Nobody has a right to troll Virat Kohli and his family' - Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has blasted internet trolls who have recently taken jibes at the Indian captain Virat Kohli and his family.

Virat Kohli is set to leave Australia to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. The skipper had publicized the decision before the tour and the BCCI had allowed him paternity leave.

However, India's humiliating loss to Australia in Adelaide has allowed some chauvinistic fans another opportunity to troll him and his family. Some are questioning the skipper's dedication while others have gone as far as commenting on his integrity.

“We have to respect somebody’s personal life. Whenever someone takes a decision, it is their call. He (Virat Kohli) was very clear that he wants to be there (for the birth of his child). His wife needs his support. And the message was sent to the BCCI before the tour started," Pragyan Ojha said on Sports Today YouTube.

Anushka Sharma, who has been an easy target of hecklers for years now, also came under fire from some Twitter users who blamed her for India's loss.

Ojha added:

"After losing the match, suddenly talking ill about the captain or anybody, and dragging their families in, is something very concerning. How can you drag anybody’s family into all this? Don’t drag their personal life into their professional one. These two things should be separated.”

He further said:

“It is not like he wants to come back in the middle of the series, he had taken a call earlier. And the BCCI has rightfully given him that space. So, now why (the questioning)?

We are all in pain but that doesn't give us the right to troll Virat Kohli - Pragyan Ojha

👀 The Aussies are putting in work on what was meant to be day five of the first Test as they shift their focus to Boxing Day... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PmB65e5Msg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2020

India lost the Adelaide Test after dominating Australia for 2 days. The 3rd day saw Virat Kohli's team register the lowest total in the country's 90-year-old Test history.

Ojha admitted that every fan of the team, including him, is in pain. However, he added it doesn't give anyone the right to take potshots at a player's family.

He added:

“Just because we lost the game. Yes, we are all in pain, we are all upset that we lost the Test match. But that doesn’t give us a right or anybody who is trolling, to do what they are doing.”

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are currently in the fray to replace Virat Kohli in the middle-order in Melbourne. Kohli has exuded immense faith in the Indian team's ability to make a strong comeback. It will require a herculean effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Co. to do that.