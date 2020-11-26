IND v AUS 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's ODI numbers against Australia 

The Indian cricket team will play their first ODI match in nine months on Friday when they square off against the mighty Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been an integral part of the Men in Blue's 50-over squad in the last few years.

Famously known as 'Gabbar', Shikhar Dhawan has been at his best in the ICC tournaments. He played his last ICC tourney match against Australia during the World Cup in England last year. The left-handed batsman smacked 117 runs off 109 deliveries at the Kennington Oval.

Earlier this year, Shikhar Dhawan registered two 50+ scores in the 3-match ODI series against Australia. He aggregated 74 runs in the first one-dayer and followed that up with a brilliant 96 in Rajkot.

Speaking of his overall numbers against Australia, the Delhi Capitals star has scored 1145 runs in 26 ODI innings against the Aussies. His four centuries and six fifties highlight that Shikhar Dhawan enjoys batting against Australia.

In his last five innings against the Aaron Finch-led outfit, Dhawan has amassed 442 runs at an average of 88.4.

Shikhar Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia in 2010

After some magnificent performances on the domestic circuit, Shikhar Dhawan earned his maiden ODI cap in a match against Australia at Vizag. Unfortunately, the Indian opener lost his stumps to Clint McKay on just the second ball and he returned to the pavilion without scoring.

Dhawan's numbers against Australia at home Down Under are not that great. He got out for a duck in his last innings against the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the previous ODI series Down Under, Dhawan managed only 55 runs in three matches.

Looking at the player's performances in IPL 2020, fans will still back the 34-year-old to dismantle the Australian bowling lineup in the upcoming series.