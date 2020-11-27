IND v AUS 2020: 'This Indian ODI team is too old school' - Michael Vaughan claims Australia will win in all formats

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that India's ODI team against Australia is too defensive and old school.

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing their first ODI match against the Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia, while batting first, registered a gargantuan total of 374 at the SCG, with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scoring hundreds.

The Indians made the Aussies' high-flying easy by dropping three crucial catches. Except for Mohammed Shami, every Indian bowler went for more than 6 runs an over while India's best spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 89 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Addressing India's performance, Michael Vaughan tweeted:

"India’s over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks ..."

Michael Vaughan claims Australia will win all series in the tour

One aspect in which the Australians have the edge over India in the white-ball series is their bowling options. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell together form Australia's 5th bowling option while taking nothing away from the batting heft.

India, on the other hand, are playing with only 5 bowlers owing to Hardik Pandya's ongoing recovery from a back surgery, which only allows him to play as a batsman. Michael Vaughan found this set-up as unsuitable to compete with the Australians. He tweeted:

"This Indian ODI team is to old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn’t deep enough !!!"

It is an issue. Bowlers don't bat and batsmen don't bowl. And there aren't enough 2-in-1 players coming through either — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2020

Although this is just the first game of a long tour, and both sides looked rusty, Michael Vaughan went as far as calling an Australian victory in all three formats of the tour. The last tweet in his thread read:

"Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly ..."

India will play the second ODI on Sunday at the SCG. The caravan will then move to Canberra for the third and final ODI of the series.

The T20I series will kickstart on 4th December followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from 17th December.