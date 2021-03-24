India playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI against England

An inspired bowling display and some match-changing fifties helped India overcome England by 66 runs in the 1st ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

After being put in to bat by Eoin Morgan, India rode on the back of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul to reach a par total of 317-5. In the second innings, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensured that the visitors were held to just 251 despite a stellar start.

Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI against England.

IND v ENG 2021, 1st ODI: India Player Ratings

Shreyas Iyer had a match to forget

Rohit Sharma: 4/10

India's limited-overs vice-captain suffered a blow to the elbow off Mark Wood early in his innings, and the injury clearly affected his batting. He managed 28 off 42 balls before throwing his bat at a dreadful delivery from Ben Stokes and nicking off. It remains to be seen if Rohit will play any further part in this series.

Shikhar Dhawan: 8.5/10

Dhawan shrugged off his poor T20I form with a stroke-filled 98 in Pune. Although he took his time to get going, he was next to unstoppable once he was in the groove and walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

Indian skipper Kohli looked extremely assured at the crease, notching up 56 off 60 balls and stringing together a promising partnership with Dhawan. He dropped a regulation catch at slip to hand Eoin Morgan a repreive, but his bowling changes and field placements were spot-on.

KL Rahul: 8/10

A man who was in dreadful form, Rahul made the most of the time he had at the crease. He got off the blocks slowly, but gave India's innings the thrust it needed at the death and finished on 62. The gloveman was tidy behind the stumps for the most part.

Shreyas Iyer: 2/10

Iyer had a match to forget, as he walked back for just 6 after playing a rather careless loft and then injured his shoulder while fielding. The No. 4's participation in this series as well as the upcoming Indian Premier League is in serious doubt.

Krunal Pandya: 8.5/10

India's ODI debutant marked the occasion with a fearless fifty that helped India rise up out of the doldrums and to a competitive total. Krunal started off his spell poorly, but made a decent comeback to finish with figures of 1/59.

Hardik Pandya: 2/10

The other Pandya had a less memorable outing, as he guided a ball straight to slip to be out for 1. He didn't contribute with the ball, despite appearing to be in excellent form in the preceding T20 series.

Kuldeep Yadav: 2/10

The worst Indian bowler on display, Kuldeep continued to struggle with his lines and lengths against England. The left-arm wrist-spinner beat the bat on a few occasions, but leaked 68 runs in the 9 overs he bowled. He is seriously low on confidence, and India have some difficult decisions to make.

Shardul Thakur: 7.5/10

Thakur just has the knack of picking up wickets, and he displayed this once again in the 1st ODI. The pacer finished with 3 wickets in the 6 overs he bowled, and dismissed the backbone of the English batting order all by himself in the middle overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7.5/10

India's pace spearhead in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami seems to be well and truly back to his best. Bhuvneshwar recorded figures of 2/30 in 9 overs, and was the most economical bowler on display.

Prasidh Krishna: 8/10

A surprise inclusion in the playing XI ahead of T Natarajan and Mohammed Siraj, Krishna finished with the best-ever figures for an Indian debutant in ODI cricket - 4/54 from 8.1 overs. He conceded 37 runs in his first 3 overs, but showed great resolve and grit to make an admirable comeback in the middle overs.