Having taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series with a 66-run win, India face off against England in the 2nd ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Virat Kohli's men recovered well after a middle-order collapse to post a par score of 317 in the opening match. Although Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy threatened to take the game away from the hosts, a comprehensive all-round bowling display put them in the ascendancy in the series.

A win in the 2nd ODI would allow India the opportunity to try out some new players in the final game and rest some key stars ahead of the Indian Premier League. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul could step in if Rohit Sharma is injured

Rohit Sharma was struck on the arm by Mark Wood in the 1st ODI, and didn't take to the field. While there has not been any official word on his availability for the 2nd ODI yet, he is expected to be fit for the contest.

In case India have to take to the field without their vice-captain, KL Rahul could be promoted to open the batting and Rishabh Pant could find a place in the middle order. Another alternative would be Shubman Gill, who took a couple of catches as a substitute fielder in the 1st ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan, who won the Man of the Match award for a fluent 98 in the previous match, will look to continue in the same vein. The southpaw's return to form augurs well for the side, especially if Rohit doesn't recover in time for the 2nd ODI.

Middle order: Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk)

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for a couple of months

Captain Virat Kohli was assured in his 56-run innings in the 1st ODI, but he won't be satisfied with the shot he played to get out. The 32-year-old's wait for an international century seems to nearing an end, and India will hope that it happens in the upcoming 2nd ODI.

Shreyas Iyer partially dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the 1st ODI, and has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks. In his absence, India have to choose between Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Pant was exceptional in the England and Australia Test series, he hasn't been able to replicate the same performances in white-ball cricket so far.

The young wicket-keeper certainly deserves an opportunity in ODI cricket, but we could see Suryakumar Yadav make his debut in the format after an eye-catching T20I series. Suryakumar could be the answer to India's long-standing search for a reliable No. 4 batsman.

KL Rahul, who returned to form with a crucial fifty in the previous encounter, will slot in at No. 5 as the designated wicket-keeper.

