With the series even at 1-1, India and England lock horns in the third and final ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

The hosts won the first game by 66 runs courtesy of an inspirational comeback with the ball, but the same didn't happen in the 2nd ODI as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes unleashed themselves on the Indian bowlers.

India will want to get a win in their final international game before the Indian Premier League, while England - who are on top of the Cricket World Cup Super League table - will look to solidify their standing as the best white-ball side in the world.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

India and England Net Sessions

Rohit Sharma hasn't had a great series so far. He's gotten off to starts in both matches, but he has failed to capitalise on them because of some poor shot-making.

In the 1st ODI, Rohit slashed at a wide ball from Ben Stokes to nick off. And in the 2nd, he steered a loosener down the leg-side from Sam Curran straight to Adil Rashid at short fine-leg. India's white-ball vice-captain will look to come up with a telling contribution in the final game of the series.

His partner, Shikhar Dhawan, was Man of the Match in the first game for a stroke-filled 98, but managed only 4 off 17 balls in the second. The southpaw will be up against Sam Curran and Reece Topley once again, and he'll want to erase any doubt over his place in the side.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill could get a look-in if Rohit is rested, which is unlikely given the importance of the clash.

Middle order: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India v England - 2nd One Day International

The Indian middle order should bear a familiar look.

Captain Virat Kohli is in excellent form despite his ongoing century drought, and if he negotiates his nemesis Adil Rashid, we could see him breach the three-figure mark in Pune.

Following Kohli will be 2nd ODI centurion KL Rahul, who has hit a purple patch at the right time for India. The 28-year-old has a fifty and a hundred in the series so far, and he'll want to end his ODI stint on a good note.

Rishabh Pant, who smashed a fifty in the previous game, should keep Suryakumar Yadav out of the side once again.

1 / 2 NEXT