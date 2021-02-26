Interesting stats and records from the 3rd Test between India and England

Virat Kohli's India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the 3rd Test at Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 lead in the 4-match series.

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that offered turn from Day 1, and England put up dreadful performances with the bat in both innings. They managed only 193 runs over the course of the Test, and only one batsman - Zak Crawley - registed a half-century.

For India, Axar Patel - who was playing his second Test match- and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 19 wickets in total. Rohit Sharma was a class apart and scored a fluent fifty in the first innings.

Several records - both reputable and ignominious - were set during the 3rd Test between India and England. We take a look at a few of them in this article.

IND v ENG 2021: Spin dominates list of records set during 3rd Test

Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in only his second Test

The 3rd Test between India and England ended in only 842 balls. This is shortest Test in the post-war era, followed by AUS-NZ in 1945/46 (872 balls). The match is only the third to finish within two days in Asia, with the other two being IND-AFG in 2018 and AUS-PAK in 2002/03.

Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain at home. He has led his team to 22 wins in 29 Tests, with MS Dhoni holding the previous record of 21 wins (in 30 Tests).

England have been bowled out for less than 200 in 5 successive Test innings. This is the first time this has happened to them since 1888 and second time overall. England's score of 81 is their lowest in Test history against India, with the previous lowest being 101 at The Oval in 1971. The 112 they managed in the first innings ranks at fifth place as well.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel registered the best bowling figures by any bowler in Day-Night Tests. He scalped 11 wickets in the match while conceding only 70 runs, with the previous best being Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2019/20.

Axar's spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin reached the milestone of 400 Test wickets in the 3rd Test. He did so in 77 matches, and is the second fastest to the record after Muttiah Muralitharan (72 matches).

The off-spinner also dismissed Ben Stokes for the 11th time in Test cricket. David Warner is the only other batsman to have been dismissed by Ashwin 10 times or more (10). Curiously, Stokes got out to off-spin for the 18th time in 32 innings in Asia.

Only four spinners have taken a wicket off the first ball of an innings in the history of Test cricket, and two of them did so in this series - Ashwin in the 1st Test (Burns in the second innings) and Axar in the 3rd Test (Crawley in the second innings).

Joe Root conceded the least runs in the history of Test cricket by a spinner while taking a 5-wicket haul. He gave away only 8 runs in India's first innings, with the next-best figures being 5/9 by Tim May in 1992/93 and 6/9 by Michael Clarke in 2004/05.

Root became the second England bowler to take his maiden first-class 5-wicket haul in Test cricket. Chris Heseltine is the other man to have done so, with his 5/38 against South Africa back in 1895/96.

England's leading wicket-takers in Test cricket, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, have played together in 121 Tests. For the first time ever, both bowlers went wicketless. Jofra Archer was the only England pacer to take a wicket, when he sent back Shubman Gill in the first innings.